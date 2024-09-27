I'm a sleep writer — here's the organic latex mattress topper I'd buy this weekend

The Birch Organic Mattress Topper offers a naturally luxe feel thanks to its organic materials and multi-layered design, and you can now experience this premium bed topper for less. This weekend, take advantage of a an extended Labor Day sale and save 25% on the Organic Mattress Topper at Birch, with a queen now $374.10 (was $498.79).

If you're not in the market for this year's best mattress, then one of this year's best mattress toppers is the next best thing. More affordable than a mattress, the Birch Organic Mattress Topper features certified organic materials to add luxurious cushioning to any bed.

This is a great mattress topper to buy in this month's mattress sales, and we predict that the 25% discount at Birch will come to an end very soon. Buy now to get a big discount plus some generous extras, including a 100-night sleep trial and 10-year warranty.

Birch Organic Mattress Topper

Was: From $348.79

Now: From $261.60

Saving: Up to $155.94 at Birch Summary: The Birch Organic Mattress Topper is responsibly sourced and sustainably produced, and the multi-layer design uses premium natural materials. It's topped with a quilted cover made from breathable cotton, followed by a fire-retardant middle layer of breathable, hypoallergenic wool, which delivers an extra bit of cushioning as well. Finally, at the base you'll find a layer of Talalay latex, a spongier, less dense and more cushioning type of latex, which makes it perfect for a topper (read our Dunlop vs Talalay latex guide for more information). The organic cotton cover can't be removed and is spot-clean only, and there are unfortunately no straps to secure the topper to the bed. However, Birch says the weight of the topper should keep it in place, and a fitted sheet or mattress protector will help. Price history: While the standard discount is 20% off, Birch is known to only roll out its 25% discounts during holiday events, such as Memorial Day and Labor Day. However, the Labor Day sale has been extended and is surprisingly still going. We predict that it will end after this weekend once the month is over — just in time for the price to rise before the Black Friday discounts arrive in early November. Benefits: 10-night sleep trial | 10-year warranty | Free shipping

Are mattress toppers worth it?

Yes, mattress toppers are worth it, but only if you select the right one for your mattress. For example, hot sleepers should choose a topper with cooling properties, such as gel or copper infusions, or a naturally breathable latex mattress topper.

Height also matters. Choose a mattress topper that's between two to four inches thick, as this height should provide enough support and cushioning without making the bed surface feel to squidgy. For more information, check out our guide to choosing the right mattress topper thickness.