I'm a sleep writer — and this is the mattress deal side sleepers should get this January

Helix Midnight Mattress

Was: from $932

Now: from $699

Saving: up to $433 at Helix

Summary: The Helix Midnight mattress has been crafted specifically for side sleepers, and at this it excels. Side sleepers need cushioning at the shoulders and hips but enough support to keep the spine straight and our Helix Midnight mattress review panel found it more than hit the brief. This is one of the best mattresses for side sleepers we've tested, as well as one of the best mattresses in a box overall. While the edge support could be improved, the motion isolation earned high marks – we think this is a good mattress for couples. It's a little too soft for stomach sleepers (if you lie on your front, check out our Helix Dusk Luxe mattress review) but a good fit for back and side sleepers.

Price history: There's always 20% off the Midnight in the evergreen Helix mattress sale, but this 25% off deal appears from time to time. It matches some of the best savings we've seen on the Helix Midnight and while there was 27% off for Black Friday, we think this deal might be as good as it gets for a while. A queen is currently $999 (was $1,332) and we think now is a great time to buy.

Benefits: 100-night trial | 10-year warranty | Free delivery