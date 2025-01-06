I'm a sleep writer — and this is the mattress deal side sleepers should get this January
Save 25% on the Helix Midnight mattress in the extended New Year's sale
Anyone else struggling to shake off the holiday feeling? Luckily Helix mattress is still indulging the celebration mood with 25% off the Helix Midnight mattress in the extended Helix January sale. A queen is now only $999 (was $1,332) and comes with two free pillows.
Starting your year with the best mattress for your sleep style can help you achieve better rest throughout 2025 and if you're a side sleeper, the Helix Midnight might be the perfect mattress for you. It's cushioned, supportive and on sale.
This Helix deal has already gone past its deadline once, so shop now before the savings disappear. And Helix isn't the only mattress brand that's still hung up on the holiday season – check out our mattress sales hub for all the best deals.
Helix Midnight Mattress
Was: from $932
Now: from $699
Saving: up to $433 at Helix
Summary: The Helix Midnight mattress has been crafted specifically for side sleepers, and at this it excels. Side sleepers need cushioning at the shoulders and hips but enough support to keep the spine straight and our Helix Midnight mattress review panel found it more than hit the brief. This is one of the best mattresses for side sleepers we've tested, as well as one of the best mattresses in a box overall. While the edge support could be improved, the motion isolation earned high marks – we think this is a good mattress for couples. It's a little too soft for stomach sleepers (if you lie on your front, check out our Helix Dusk Luxe mattress review) but a good fit for back and side sleepers.
Price history: There's always 20% off the Midnight in the evergreen Helix mattress sale, but this 25% off deal appears from time to time. It matches some of the best savings we've seen on the Helix Midnight and while there was 27% off for Black Friday, we think this deal might be as good as it gets for a while. A queen is currently $999 (was $1,332) and we think now is a great time to buy.
Benefits: 100-night trial | 10-year warranty | Free delivery
Looking for something more plush? Try this...
Helix Midnight Luxe Mattress: from $1,373.33 $1,030 at Helix
A luxurious upgrade from the Helix Midnight, the Midnight Luxe is taller and plusher, with a cushioned pillow-top to provide incredible pressure relief. We think it's one the best hybrid mattresses (particularly for side sleepers) and while we have seen upwards of 30% off before, the 25% sale does get you a good deal on the Midnight Luxe – a queen is now only $1,780 (was $2,373.33). You can read why our Sleep Editor won't stop raving about this mattress in our Helix Midnight Luxe Mattress review, or for something even more luxurious, check out our Helix Midnight Elite mattress hands-on.
