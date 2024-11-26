I'm a mattress tester with back pain — what I recommend buying in Black Friday sales

A huge number of sleepers around the world experience ongoing back pain, like me. As an expert mattress tester, I've learned the importance of the right bed for easing pain. The standout mattress I'd recommend for anyone experiencing back pain is the Saatva RX. While it is a premium option, the Saatva RX is currently $400 off in the Black Friday sales. This brings a queen size down to $2,895 (was $3,295), making it a great time to pick up this luxury mattress that I know delivers pain free sleep along with high-quality support and comfort.

The Saatva RX is a luxury hybrid, like many of our top picks for this year's best mattress for back pain guide, but where it excels is the Therapeutic Support Core. This means the mattress can adjust to your body every time it moves, no matter your sleeping position. And you'll also have Saatva's enhanced lumbar support, which I think is one of the best on the market to support the lumbar region and prevent pain from building up.

It's not a cheap mattress by any means, so the Black Friday mattress sales are well worth taking advantage of to enjoy a small discount. And, for me, it's the ultimate pick if you struggle with back pain. Here's why I'd recommend it for anyone experiencing back pain...

Saving: Up to $400 at Saatva Mattress summary: Saatva designed the RX mattress specifically to deal with chronic back pain, along with conditions such as arthritis and scoliosis, and it shows in both the tech and the way the mattress sleeps. The RX contains Saatva’s patented lumbar crown – a 1” strip of gel-infused memory foam in the middle of the mattress for enhanced lumbar support, along with the brand’s Therapeutic Support Core technology to adapt to your every move. This means that you'll always have adequate support under your lower back, which is critical for preventing pain build up. The mattress is firmer than you might expect (some lightweight side sleepers may even find it too firm), but there is still a little bounce and motion transfer, which could be an issue if you sleep with a very restless partner. Edge support is good, as is temperature regulation, which is important as overheating and tossing and turning can exacerbate back pain. Still not convinced? You can find out even more about the Saatva RX by reading our Saatva RX mattress review . Price history: The last few months have seen a blanket $300 off all sizes of the Saatva RX, but the Saatva Black Friday mattress sale now takes $400 off. This brings a queen size down to $2,895 (was $3,295). We have seen this discount before, and we don't expect it to drop any lower on Black Friday itself, so it's worth taking advantage of. Benefits: 365-night trial | Lifetime warranty | Free white glove delivery and old mattress removal

DreamCloud Hybrid Mattress: was from $1,130 $419 at DreamCloud

I think the DreamCloud mattress is a great choice for back pain sufferers, with its layers of adaptive foam and innersprings immediately contouring to the hips and lower lumbar to reduce pain. It's a much cheaper alternative to the Saatva RX, but you will be sacrificing the advanced specialised support. The 50% discount on the DreamCloud seems to be an almost permanent fixture now and we don’t expect this to increase for the DreamCloud Black Friday sales. It means you can pick up a queen size for $665 (MSRP $1,613) and there’s also the option to add in a discounted sleep bundle. Extras are also generous, with a 365-night trial, lifetime warranty and free shipping. Read our full DreamCloud mattress review to see if it's the right choice for you.