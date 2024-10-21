I thought double-sided mattresses were a gimmick until I tried one — here's what happened

Double-sided mattresses provide two different sleep surfaces and one pressing question: what's the point of a double-sided mattress? Up until recently, I thought flippable mattresses were nothing but a gimmick. But the double-sided Plank Firm might have made me a convert.

The beds in this year's best mattress guide encompass a range of different sleep feels, but none of them offer two firmness levels in one mattress. Double-sided beds are still a rarity, but these mattresses might offer some surprising benefits for sleepers looking to switch things up.

So might the best Black Friday mattress deal actually be to get two beds in one? Read on to discover why I think double-sided mattresses might be worth the money — plus why you might want to stick with just one way up.

What is a double-sided mattress?

Most mattresses in a box feature a multi-layered design with only one 'right way up'. This is because, in the best hybrid mattresses you'll find sturdier materials like coils at the base of the bed, with the foam comfort layers that define the feel on the top. Flip your mattress the wrong way round, and you'll miss out on all the pressure relief and support.

Double-sided mattresses, on the other hand, have two different feels. A typical flippable mattress will feature a supportive middle layer sandwiched between different comfort layers, creating the two-side effect. (Some double-sided mattresses use other build types to create the dual feel, but this is the most common design).

A flippable mattress gives you two different feels in one package. All you have to do is decide which side to sleep on, flip the mattress whichever way you prefer, then make the bed and go to sleep.

The double-sided mattress I tried

I got hands-on with the Plank Firm mattress by Brooklyn Bedding. As the name implies, both sides of this flippable mattress sit at the firm end of the scale, with one side Firm and the other Extra Firm.

An all-foam mattress, the design is simple. At the middle of the bed is a dense layer of support foam. On the Extra Firm side, this is topped by a simple quilted cover with just a thin layer of foam (hence the super firm feel). On the Firm side, a layer of contouring memory foam sits above the supportive base, finished with the quilted cover. To change the feel, you simply need to flip the bed.

The Plank Firm wasn't the first double-sided mattress I'd come across. However, it was the first to convince me that there might be some benefits to the flippable bed.

5 things to know before buying a double-sided mattress

1. Flipping your mattress is a lot of effort

Before I dive into the benefits of double-sided mattresses, it's impossible to ignore the big, obvious problem: flipping a mattress is a lot of effort. You have to remove your bedding, grab a helping hand, lift up and flip the mattress, and then re-make your bed. At least by the time you're done, you'll be ready to drop right off.

There's no way around this, but there are a few ways to make flipping your mattress easier. For a start, ditch any extraneous bedding. Multiple throw pillows can make your bed look like your favorite hotel mattress, but it's a step you want to avoid when making and re-making a bed.

Also, consider switching your mattress protector for a mattress encasement. An encasement zips to cover every side of the mattress, so when you flip your bed, you don't have to remove and rearrange it. Plus, they're a good way to protect against bed bugs, dust mites, and other potential allergens.

2. You'll probably have a favorite side

While the big advantage of a double-sided mattress is that you have two sleep feels to choose from, in reality, you'll probably have a favorite. This is the side you keep upwards most of the time and that you'll opt for on the evenings when you just want to climb straight into bed.

I liked both sides of the Plank Firm, but it was the Firm feel that really stood out to me (and it's this side I see myself using most nights). But that doesn't mean I wouldn't make any use of the other side: just don't expect a 50/50 split.

3. But the difference in feel isn't always obvious

One of the major benefits of the Plank Firm was that each side actually felt like a different mattress. I noticed how the Firm side benefited me when side sleeping, and how the Extra Firm added support when back sleeping.

But that's not the case across all flippable mattresses. Because both sides share the same supportive bulk, it's hard to create two distinguished feels. You might find yourself flipping from one side to the other trying to work out which is which.

And if you can't tell the difference, you might be wondering just why you paid for a double-sided bed in the first place. The best way to avoid this is to choose a mattress with a good sleep trial. That gives you a chance to test the bed at home (on both sides) and return it if it doesn't meet your needs.

4. They can help you transition to a new mattress feel

Used to a marshmallow mattress but this sink-in softness is no longer right for your sleep style? Or maybe you prefer the best firm mattresses but your side sleeping partner wants something with more cushioning? Changing mattress feel can be hard, and it might leave you with more than a few disrupted nights.

A double-sided mattress can help ease this transition period. Opt for the feel closer to your preferred choice at first, switching to the new firmness for a few nights every week.

5. You might flip more often than you expected

Before trying the Plank Firm, I struggled to think of an occasion that would motivate me to go through the hassle of flipping a bed. But as both sides of this reversible mattress appealed to me, I knew I'd find plenty of reasons to make the switch.

The most obvious motivator for change is that I, like most people, experience occasional aches and pains that my mattress can aggravate. Perhaps a shoulder twinge could benefit from extra cushioning, or an aching back could use a firmer support. With a double-sided mattress, I can choose a sleep feel that matches what my body needs at that moment.

Couples can also benefit from a flippable mattress, especially if you and your partner only spend a few nights each week in the same bed. When you're home alone, have the mattress on your preferred side. And when your partner joins you, choose the side that you can both agree on.