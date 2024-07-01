I test mattress toppers — here are the 5 best deals to shop in the 4th of July sales
As a mattress topper tester, I know that the right bed topper can transform your sleep set-up. Luckily, there are plenty of high-quality mattress toppers on sale ahead of the 4th of July, so giving your mattress a reboot just got cheaper. One standout deal gives you the chance toget 40% off the Tempur-Adapt Topper at Tempur-Pedic, with a queen now $251.40 down from $419.
Tempur-Pedic isn't the only brand behind some of this year's best mattresses to offer great savings on their bed toppers. Bed-in-a-box brand Casper has also knocked 10% off its Comfy topper, while ViscoSoft is slashing all their toppers by 25%.
Here, I've rounded up the top five mattress toppers to buy in the 4th of July mattress sales. Each offer to boost the comfort of your mattress, plus they all appear in a our best mattress topper guide.
1. Tempur-Pedic Tempur-Adapt Mattress Topper: was from $319 now from $191 at Tempur-Pedic
Our Tempur-Pedic Tempur-Adapt Topper review loved this topper for providing the plush comfort of a Tempur-Pedic bed for a fraction of the price. A queen-size has now been reduced to $251.40, and this 40% off Tempur-Pedic mattress deal is one that doesn't come around often, so we suggest taking advantage while you can.
2. Casper Comfy Mattress Topper: was from $199 now from $179.10 at Casper
Our Casper Comfy Mattress Topper review deemed this to be one of the best bed toppers for side sleepers thanks to its cloud-like comfort and excellent temperature regulation. There's currently 10% off Casper mattress deal on this topper, which disappeared for a while but now has returned. This brings a queen down to $269.10. The topper comes with a 5-year warranty, free shipping, and a 30-night sleep trial.
3. ViscoSoft Active Cooling Mattress Topper: was from $269.95 now from $199.95 at ViscoSoft
Our Viscosoft Active Cooling Mattress Topper review found this to not only be the best topper for hot sleepers but also the best mattress topper for adding firm support to a too-soft bed. Right now, there's a lower MSRP and a 25% off discount, so you can get a queen-size ViscoSoft Active Cooling Mattress Topper for $299.95 (was $399.95).
4.Puffy Deluxe Mattress Topper: was from $179 now from $152 at Puffy
Our Puffy Deluxe Mattress Topper review ranks this bed topper as the best memory foam mattress topper. The Puffy Deluxe Mattress Topper is a mid-range, 2.5-inch thick mattress topper that’s available in two comfort levels (firm or soft). Regular sales bring the queen size down to $195, and you can enjoy a 101-night trial and lifetime warranty.
5. Viscosoft Serene Hybrid Mattress Topper: was from $199.95 now from $149.95 at Viscosoft
Our Viscosoft Serene Hybrid Mattress Topper review found this to be the best topper for adding cushioned support, especially if you sleep on you back or side. Though not a budget option, it's now 25% off, with a queen down to $199.95.
Do mattress toppers work?
Some people wonder if mattress toppers actually work. After all, shouldn't a mattress alone be enough for a comfortable sleep? However, mattress toppers can be great for fixing any issues that are affecting an otherwise good, supportive mattress.
That said, there are some mattress toppers that can be a waste of money and can even exacerbate any problems you're having. For example, some mattress toppers are too thin to make any impact, while others are too tall to be supportive. If you want to know whether a mattress topper will actually work, look for one that is firm or soft enough for your sleep style and between two and four inches tall.
