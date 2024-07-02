I’m a sleep writer and Eight Sleep's smart cooling mattress cover is my 4th of July sales pick — here's why

No one's at their best after a bad night's sleep, so it's no wonder the mega-successful are always looking for ways to optimize their rest. And now might be your chance to experience the smart sleep of billionaires, with up to $200 off the Eight Sleep Pod 4 Ultra at Eight Sleep.

The Eight Sleep system is a smart cooling mattress cover that allows the user to cherry-pick their overnight temperature. While the beds in our best mattress guide can offer a sleep surface that suits your general snooze habits, with the Eight Sleep you can change your bed to fit your needs that exact night. Upgrade to the Pod 4 Ultra, and you'll also get an adjustable bed base for pain-reducing positioning.

The Eight Sleep sale isn't the biggest discount we've spotted in the 4th of July mattress sales, but this is still a good sale from a brand that isn't known for massive savings. Here's why you – and any billionaires you know – should consider the Eight Sleep...

Eight Sleep Pod 4 Ultra smart mattress cover and base

Was: from $4,049

Now: from $3,899

Saving: up to $200 at Eight Sleep Summary: The Eight Sleep Pod 4 Ultra allows you to take control over your sleep environment. Consisting of two parts – a mattress cover and an adjustable bed base – with the Pod 4 Ultra you can pick the exact temperature and angle to fall asleep at. The cover and connected hub are at the core of the Pod 4 system. The smart cover is fitted with temperature regulating technology, allowing you to turn the temperature down or up depending on your needs. Also integrated in the cover are a series of sleep trackers, monitoring your health and habits to deliver up-to-the-minute sleep data. The tracking also allows the cover to maintain your chosen temperature overnight. As well as the cover (which can be found in the cheaper Pod 4) the Pod 4 Ultra features an adjustable bed base. With head and feet elevation, the adjustable base allows you to minimize aches and pains by choosing a neutral position, removing pressure from the spine. You might have noticed that the Eight Sleep doesn't come with a mattress, but it's designed to fit your current bed without changing the feel. But keep in mind, you may need to buy a new mattress as well. Price history: On sale the Eight Sleep is still an expensive mattress – and it isn't even a mattress. You do save slightly buying now, as the sale is boosted from $50 to $150 for the 4th of July. Hand over your email and you can increase the discount even further, to $200 off the Pod 4 Ultra. Again, we're not talking massive savings, but the Eight Sleep Pod is an innovative sleep solution that's unlike almost anything else on the market. Benefits: 30-night trial | 2 or 5 year warranty | Free shipping

Is Eight Sleep worth it?

The Eight Sleep is a premium sleep system that's loved by millionaires and even billionaires – it counts Mark Zuckerberg, Elon Musk, and Lewis Hamilton as fans. Even on sale this best smart mattress is an expensive buy, setting you back several thousand dollars.

However, there's a reason why the mega-rich enjoy the Eight Sleep, and it's not the price tag. The Eight Sleep system delivers a new approach to rest, providing users the chance to take control of their temperature and sleep environment. Plus, with integrated sleep tracking, a smart mattress can potentially replace a wearable fitness tracker.

When I spoke to Matteo Franceschetti, co-founder and CEO of Eight Sleep, about the launch of the Eight Sleep Pod 4 Ultra, he described the smart cover as "like an engine of a Ferrari". Which should give you some idea of the kind of premium tech you're getting from Eight Sleep.