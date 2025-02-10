I beat jet lag with the Helix Dusk Luxe mattress — and it's 27% off in Presidents' Day sales

I had one of the best night's sleep of my life on the Helix Dusk Luxe mattress, and right now you can save 27% on all mattresses at Helix with code TOMS27. This Presidents' Day deal can save you up to $775 and reduces a queen size Dusk Luxe to just $1,732.54 (was $2,373.33).

For back and stomach sleepers the Dusk Luxe rivals this year's best mattress, with a strong supportive base that can help alleviate aches and pains. I slept on Helix Dusk Luxe while battling jet lag and a thermostat, and I could not get my head around how I slept so well — which is the mark of a truly good mattress.

The Helix Presidents' Day mattress sale has just launched and with 27% off mattresses using code TOMS27, it's matching the impressive deal we saw for Black Friday. Plus, you get a free bedding bundle worth up to $418.

Saving: up to $775.79 at Helix Summary: The Helix Dusk Luxe takes the top spot in our guide to the best mattresses for stomach sleepers — I've slept on this bed and can confirm that title is well earned. The enhanced lumbar support keeps the spine lifted to prevent back ache, while the quilted surface creates cozy relief if you lie on your back or front. In our Helix Dusk Luxe mattress review we praised how supportive the Dusk Luxe is right to the edges of the bed, while the thick foams absorb movement to make this a good choice for bed sharers. With a luxury finish and a durable build this is almost the full package, but it does sleep a little warm. We recommend upgrading to the GlacioTex cover if you're a hot sleeper. Price history: While an evergreen Helix mattress sale knocks 20% off the Dusk Luxe year-round, the discount only increases to 25% on special occasions, and this 27% off sale is even rarer. With code TOMS27, a queen size is $1,732.54 (was $2,373.33) and you get a bedding bundle with sheets, mattress protector and pillow. We have seen bigger discounts on the Luxe range before (including 30% off last Memorial Day) but it's been a while since that saving last appeared — we think this is the best it's going to get. Benefits: 100-night trial | Lifetime warranty | Free shipping

