Hot sleepers love these cooling comforters and they're on sale from just $40 for a queen today

Cooling comforters are a great choice for those who love the cosiness of a plush duvet but have a tendency to sleep hot, regardless of the season. I've rounded up three cooling comforters on sale today, like the Linenspa Down Alternative cooling comforter for $39.99 for a queen at Amazon (was $63.09.)



From testing this year’s best mattresses for all sleepers, we know that temperature regulation is a key feature when it comes to choosing a bed for hot sleepers. Like your mattress, cooling comforters can help regular temperatures, thanks to their breathable and lightweight design.

If you are shopping for a new cooling mattress, it's worth checking out our mattress sales page, where we keep track of the lowest prices from all major brands in the market. But first, scroll down for our top three cooling comforters on sale today.

1. Layla Down Alternative Comforter: from $209 from $159 at Layla

This comforter features in our guide to the best comforters of the year, thanks in part to its 100% cooling cotton cover for extra breathability. It's made from the brand's signature Cluster-loft down-alternative fill which mimics the benefits of natural down while being hypoallergenic too. Its 10 oz fill weight and excellent temperature regulating properties designed to keep you cool during summer and warm on chilly nights mean it a great year-round option. Its available in two colors (white and gray) and three sizes. You can save up to $50, taking a queen down to $179 from $229. Additional benefits include a 30-night sleep trial, 5-year warranty and free shipping.

2. Linenspa Down Alternative Comforter: from $63.09 from $39.99 at Amazon

With an MSRP of $40 for a queen, the Linenspa is our top budget comforter choice. The 300 gsm plush down-alternative fill ensures that it is lightweight enough to be used by hot sleepers or those in warm locations, but cozy enough for winter too. Similar to the Layla, it has a box-stitched design to ensure the fill doesn't bunch up in places. This hypoallergenic reversible comforter, which also comes with a 3-year warranty, is available to buy in both solid colors or striped designs in different sizes. However, the current deal only applies to a queen size white and gray striped reversible comforter, dropping the MSRP from $63.09 to $39.99 at Amazon.