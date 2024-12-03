Hot sleepers, hurry! This top cooling pillow is still discounted for Cyber Monday

Waking in the middle of the night sweating is no fun. While specialist cooling pillows tend to be pricey, the extended Cyber Monday sales give you the ultimate chance to get your hands on the Coop EdenCool+ for just $98 at Coop Home Goods .

While investing in the best mattress for your sleep needs is essential, the importance of finding the right pillow shouldn't be overlooked. The Edencool+ from Coop Home Goods is the best cooling pillow in this year's best pillow guide for all sleepers, which delivers customized comfort and support with a feature to adjust the fill to suit your sleeping preferences.

While many of the main sales have ended, some of the Cyber Monday mattress and bedding deals are still live, making it the perfect time to refresh your sleep setup. Here's why I think this pillow deal is well worth considering.

Coop Edencool+ Adjustable Pillow

Was from: $139

Now from: $104.25

Saving: up to $39.75 at Coop Home Goods Summary: Each layer of the Edencool+ pillow is crafted to prevent overheating and keep you comfortable throughout the night. It is made from the brand's proprietary Oomph Cool+ fill which is a unique blend of hypoallergenic gel infused memory foam pieces and microfibers. If you'd prefer an extra firm feel to your pillow simply switch to the side which has a ventilated phase change gel memory foam for additional support. It all comes encased in a cool-to-touch cover with a heat-wicking liner for instant cooling. You can customize the comfort to suit your sleeping position by simply removing the fill (the pillow comes stuffed with an extra half pound fill). You can choose from two sizes (queen and king) and three shapes (classic, crescent and cut-out). A queen classic Edencool+ is now $104.25, 25% off the original MSRP $139. Benefits: 100-night trial period | 5-year warranty Price history: The Edencool+ is definitely at a premium price point, but it's still cheaper than our top-rated Casper Hybrid Pillow with Snow Technology. But the pillow is currently at its lowest price, to this is an opportunity not to miss. And, being an extended Cyber Monday deal, we don't expect it to hang around for long.

