Hibernation season is here! Here are our 3 best cozy-core bedding picks

With the colder nights of winter upon us, bedding is more important than ever for creating a bedroom that is just as cozy as it is comfortable. If you're planning to upgrade your sleep experience for the cooler months, it's the perfect time to do so. We're currently seeing great deals, including $100 off the Layla Weighted Blanket at Layla Sleep.

Along with the right bedding for the season, choosing the best mattress for your sleeping position and body type is also crucial for getting a quality night's sleep. But if you're not quite ready to invest in a new bed, then a bedding refresh can be all you need to transform your bedroom into the perfect hibernation nest.

I've been tracking the best bedding deals and mattress sales throughout the year. These are 3 of my top picks for all kinds of sleepers that I think are worth taking advantage of before Christmas.

1. Layla Weighted Blanket: was from $219, now from $119 at Layla

A weighted blanket is an ideal addition to your bed for the colder months, providing warmth, full-body pressure relief and a comforting, hugging sensation. The Layla Weighted Blanket contains high density micro glass beads and is encased in a dual textured cover with 300 thread count cotton on one side and a plush polyester mink on the other. It comes in three weights: 15 lbs, 20 lbs and 25 lbs, along with other perks such as a 30-night trial and 5-year warranty. You can now get this blanket with $100 off, dropping the price to just $119 for the 15 lbs size.

2. Buffy Cloud Comforter: was from $145, now from $108.75 at Buffy

Like the best comforters, with an extra fluffy, plush feel, the Buffy Cloud Comforter really does offer the opportunity to add cloud-like softness and snuggly warmth to your bed. Made from rPET fiberfill that includes up to 50 recycled bottles, the design features 105 layers of fill and has a 300 thread count lyocell cover with a sateen weave for added softness. It comes in white or 10 other calming pastel hues and in 3 sizes: Twin/Twin XL, Full/Queen, and King/Cal King. Other perks include a 7-night free trial, 50-night free returns and free shipping. You can currently get 25% off the Full/Queen size of this plush comforter at Buffy’s official site, bringing the price down to $146.25 (was $195).

3. Brooklinen Organic Cotton Core Sheet Set: was from $229, now from $171.75 at Brooklinen

A 100% organic cotton sheet set is the perfect eco-friendly base for your cozy bedroom set up over the winter months. The Brooklinen Organic Cotton Core Sheet Set is breathable and cool to touch, as well as being garment washed (giving it a super soft feel that increases as you wash it). To boost its credentials further, this sheet set is also OEKO-TEX certified to be free from harmful chemicals and friendly on your skin. It comes with one fitted sheet, one flat sheet and two pillow covers is available in four sizes (Full, Queen, King and Cali King) and six color variants (though several are seasonal and weren't available at the time of writing). There is currently a 25% off holiday sale, which brings the price for down to $179.25 (was $239) for the queen size.

How can I make my bedroom more cozy?

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Creating the perfect bedroom for the colder months doesn't have to be hard. In fact, a few simple changes, from choosing the right colors, to layering your bedding in style to adding some cozy touches can make all the difference.

Depending on your sleeping style, one option is to layer your bed by adding top sheets for extra warmth and comfort, or even choosing a comforter. Extra cushions and woolly throw blankets will add to the cozy ambience of your bedroom (and help you stay toasty!).

Small, and generally affordable additions like a few warm lights or scented candles . If you really want to go all out in your seasonal bedroom update, try some fall-inspired foliage, wall art, or a thick wintry rug to complete the theme.