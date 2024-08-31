Don't wait for Monday! 7 luxury hybrid mattresses in this weekend's Labor Day sales

If you're investing in a new bed this Labor Day, a luxury hybrid mattress is always a popular option. Luxury hybrid mattresses provide the right balance of support and pressure relief, and boast a superior build quality. Which can make them pricier than their all-foam counterparts.

We've rounded up 7 top-rated luxury hybrid mattresses discounted in this weekend's Labor Day sales — such as $400 off the Saatva Classic which brings the cost of a queen down to $1,795 (was $2,095) and also includes free white glove delivery.

We've tested and slept on all of the luxury hybrid mattresses that feature in this year's best mattress guide, which includes expert recommendations for all sleepers and budgets. Labor Day might not be until Monday, but the best Labor Day mattress sales are already live. Here's our top 7 luxury hybrid mattresses to shop this weekend.

Top 7 luxury hybrid Labor Day mattress deals

1. Saatva Classic mattress: was from $1,396 now $1,095 at Saatva

The Saatva Classic tops our list of the best hybrid mattress because it offers a comfortable and supportive sleep for all sleepers. You can also customize it to suit your own personal style with two height and three firmness options on offer. In our Saatva Classic mattress review our tester found this mattress offered excellent pressure relief for joint pain. Saatva don’t run year long sales but right now you can get up to $300 off the Saatva Classic with a queen costing $1,795 (was $2,095) that also includes a 365-night sleep trial, lifetime warranty and free white glove delivery that includes the removal of your old mattress.

2. Helix Midnight Luxe mattress: was from $936.30 now $702.20 at Helix Sleep

The Helix Midnight Luxe is one of the best mattresses for side sleepers as it offers exceptional pressure relief in the shoulders, hips and knees. During our Helix Midnight Luxe review, our tester found this mattress also handled temperature regulation really well and super hot sleepers also have the chance to upgrade to the GlacioTex cooling cover. Currently there is 25% off all Helix mattresses and the Luxe range also get a free bedding bundle worth $330. A queen is down to $999 (was $1,332) which is great value and you also get perks including 100-night sleep trial, 10-year warranty and free shipping.

3. DreamCloud Hybrid mattress: was from $839 now $449 at DreamCloud

The DreamCloud is one of the best value hybrid mattresses currently on the market. This is a great choice for back and stomach sleepers who need plenty of pressure relief but don’t want to miss out on the comfort of the memory foam. During our DreamCloud Mattress review our testing panel found that it did really well at isolating motion so a good option for anyone who shares a bed. DreamCloud sales are evergreen and this up to 50% off sale has been around for a while, but it’s still a generous saving knocking a queen down to just $665 (was $1,332). Benefits include a 365-night trial, lifetime warranty and free shipping.

4. Stearns & Foster Lux Estate mattress: was from $2,299 now $1,999 at Stearns & Foster

This is one of the most affordable luxury hybrids in the Stearns & Foster range. You can choose between soft and firm and there is an option to add a pillow top if you want that extra luxurious feel. During our Stearns & Foster Lux Estate mattress review, we found that it was extremely comfortable to sleep on and also had good edge support, ideal for anyone who likes to lie close to the edge. Stearns & Foster do run regular sales but it’s major sales events like Labor Day where you see the biggest discounts. Right now there’s up to $600 off their Lux range and a free $300 Visa gift card, a queen costs $2,099 (was $2,399) and you also get a 90-night sleep trial, free delivery and a 10-year warranty.

5. Puffy Lux Hybrid mattress: was from $2,249 now $899 at Puffy

The Puffy Lux hybrid sits at around 5 out of 10 in firmness and is a super soft mattress that will leave you feeling like you’re sleeping on a cloud. This mattress is perfect for anyone who wants a plush-feeling bed and is ideal for side sleeps who love that sink-in feel. Our Puffy Lux mattress review found that this mattress has really good airflow so does well at regulating temperature. Puffy is always on sale so you’ll never have to pay full MSRP and they do regularly throw in extras like bedding sets. Their Labor Day sale is one of the best we’ve seen with savings up to $1,350, a queen is $1,499 (now $2,849). This mattress comes with perks that include a 101-night sleep trial, lifetime warranty and free shipping.

6. Titan Plus Elite mattress: was from $1,648 now $1,236 at Titan

This newly launched mattress from Brooklyn Bedding is one of the best mattresses for heavier sleepers. It has a medium feel and enjoys a dual-coil construction alongside a plush 2" pillow-top wrapped in a GlacioTex cover for added contouring and cooling, so you’re getting full support alongside luxurious comfort. Currently, there is 25% off this mattress with the code SCHOOL25 which needs to be applied at checkout. This brings the cost of a queen down to $1,798.50 (was $2,398) and you’ll also get a 101-night trial, free shipping and a 10-year warranty.

7. Beautyrest® Black Hyatt Luxury Firm mattress: was from $3,098 now just $1,549 at Beautyrest

This luxury-firm mattress is used Hyatt hotels so it suits a wide range of sleepers. It strikes the perfect balance between plush comfort and supportive firmness. The advanced pocketed coil technology also means you’ll have an undisturbed nights sleep as the motion isolation is second to none. There is an epic discount right now with 50% off so you can get a queen for $1,989 (was $3,987). You can 100-night sleep trial, 10-year guarantee and white glove delivery.

Is a hybrid mattress the best bed type?

Hybrid mattresses are crafted from both memory foam and coils to create a perfect balance of comfort and support. However, whether a hybrid is the right mattress for you depends on your individual needs and sleep style. Hybrid mattresses do tend to suit most sleepers and can often deliver the right level of pressure relief whether you prefer to sleep on your side, stomach or back.



Hybrids are also a good choice for those who sleep hot since the coils encourage extra airflow and most mattress brands also have cooling technology within their foams. Hybrid mattresses can be more expensive than all-foam versions but with regular mattress sales mean you can get a good deal regardless of your budget. Still not sure if it's right for you? Check out our guide to signs you should buy a hybrid mattress, not a memory foam, in the Labor Day sales.