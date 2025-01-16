Bryte launch their smartest mattress range yet — here's what we know so far

Smart bed lovers, sleep tech connoisseurs and fans of a cool, comfortable night's sleep can all rejoice this year, because Bryte has confirmed April 2025 will see the release of their smartest bed ranges yet.

The Bryte Balance PRO and Bryte Balance PRO Conform mattress lines are complete with Bryte's signature features (we're talking adjustable comfort on each side of the bed, pressure relief that adjusts based on your movements, built-in immersive relaxation that pairs motion and audio and sleep insights via Bryte's app), plus an upgrade in cooling and the likes of independent zone control and adjustable contouring.



While the best mattresses for you will be one that suits your sleep preferences, smart beds are gaining popularity thanks to their unique ability to cater to your evolving sleep needs in real time. Bryte's smart beds balance exceptional comfort with smart features, and these two new mattresses offer a thicker layer of premium comfort (in the case of the PRO) and two memory foam layers (in the case of the PRO Conform) to make sure you get the best quality sleep and wake up feeling well rested, ready to take on the day ahead.

Bryte Balance PRO Release date: April 2025

Sizes: 3 (Queen, King, Cal King)

Warranty: 10 years

Trial: 100 nights

Price: from $5,999 at Bryte

In our Bryte Balance Smart Bed mattress review, our tester reported that this bed "met (or even exceeded)" their "lofty expectations" and concluded that it's worth every penny it costs. It performed exceptionally across sleep tracking, temperature regulation, comfort, support and motion isolation.

While the version we reviewed is still available to purchase, the Bryte Balance now listed alongside the two newer models is both cheaper than the version we reviewed (with prices starting at $3,999 for a queen-size) and appears to be somewhat different in its design and features. While it still has a 14" profile, it appears to have a slightly different build (with more foam layers) and is lacking several features included in the mattress we tested, such as the Silent Wake Assist and AI-powered Sleep Concierge (though these are still part of the PRO and PRO Conform — more on the features in these new models below!).

Bryte Balance PRO Conform Release date: April 2025

Sizes: 3 (Queen, King, Cal King)

Warranty: 10 years

Trial: 100 nights

Price: from $5,999 at Bryte

In terms of design, the Bryte Balance PRO Smart Bed takes comfort a step further, giving you more cushioning materials (a 3" Premium comfort layer and 1" support layer compared to 2" of each layer in the Bryte Balance) and cooling fibres in the mattress cover. It can be adjusted in the firmness settings for a feel between medium and soft.

The Bryte Balance PRO Conform Smart Bed, meanwhile, uses 1.5" of high density memory foam below the cooling cover, followed by 2.5" of gel-infused memory foam designed to avoid heat retention. This version can be adjusted between medium and firm feel in the firmness settings. Both of the newer models also feature up to 90 foam-wrapped air modules, known as Bryte Balancers, that appear in the Bryte Balance Smart Bed.

The price tag is admittedly premium, with queen-sizes of the Balance PRO and Balance PRO Conform set to cost $5,999, which is still on the more expensive end of top-rated smart bed systems. However, the smart bed tech here is actually part of the mattress itself, rather than it being a mattress cover or sleep tracking bed base.

Bryte Balance PRO and PRO Conform: Prices

The upgraded sleep tech and luxurious designs of the two new Bryte Balance mattresses are, naturally, more expensive than the Bryte Balance Smart Bed, which now starts at $3,999. However, all Bryte beds are now more affordable than the Bryte Balance Smart Bed version we reviewed, which retailed from $6,299.

Here's the MSRP for all sizes of the Bryte Balance PRO and Bryte Balance PRO Conform:

Bryte Balance PRO Queen: $5,999

$5,999 Bryte Balance PRO King: $6,699

$6,699 Bryte Balance PRO Cal King: $6,699

$6,699 Bryte Balance PRO Conform Queen: $5,999

$5,999 Bryte Balance PRO Conform King: $6,699

$6,699 Bryte Balance PRO Conform Cal King: $6,699

The above prices are for the mattress alone, but you can elevate your sleep (literally) with a Bryte Premium Adjustable Base from $1,199. Even with this addition, which gives you a complete smart bed set up, the Bryte Balance PRO and PRO Conform both come in cheaper (when comparing prices of queen sizes) against other smart bed systems with similar features and functionality, including Sleep Number's Climate360 smart bed and Tempur-Pedic's Tempur-ActiveBreeze.

We have previously seen discounts of up to $750 in Bryte's Black Friday sale, however that was on the more expensive MSRP of the previous version of the Bryte Balance Smart Bed. So, while we would expect to see reductions around major sales after the new smart beds are released, it's not yet clear whether they will be as large. Bryte also offer 0% APR financing options and you'll get a 100-night trial and 10-year warranty. The $99 delivery fee includes in-home mattress set up.

Bryte Balance PRO and PRO Conform Ranges: Features

The 14" Bryte Balance PRO is a softer smart bed from Bryte. It has an improved, plusher comfort layer that is 3" thick compared to the 2" comfort layer in the Bryte Balance. The 14 " PRO Conform, meanwhile, is a firmer option, with two layers premium memory foam for firm, contouring support.

However, it's the additional features that really set these two mattresses apart from the features offered in the Bryte Balance.

As well as Bryte's dual adjustable firmness settings, which go from 0-100 and mean you can fully customize the feel of your side of the bed to suit you, the sensors will track your position through the night, making micro-adjustments to keep you in the most supported, comfortable sleep position. That's all thanks to Bryte's active pressure relief system of up to 90 air chambers.

(Image credit: Bryte)

As well as including a cover with cooling fibers, where the Balance PRO and Balance PRO Conform really come into their own, marking them out as beyond the best memory foam mattresses and best luxury mattresses of the year (though we do still need to test them ourselves!) is in the excellent smart features.

Both of the new models have the option to adjust eight individual zones to further tailor the firmness, and according to the Bryte website, you can even set the bed to contours for different sleep styles, which can be fine tuned.

As well as providing sleep insights via the Bryte app, the PRO and PRO Conform models include a sleep concierge that uses an AI-powered tool to track your biometrics while you snooze and gives recommendations to improve your sleep quality and general wellness.

BryteWaves, which combines audio and relaxing motion to give you an immersive relaxation experience is featured in all Bryte beds, but the PRO and PRO Confirm also featured a library of guided meditations, meaning you can elevate your nighttime routine and drift off peacefully.

Come morning, the Bryte Balance PRO and Bryte Balance PRO Conform beds will both wake you up gradually through its silent motion wake-up feature, which gently pulls you from sleep, so you can start your day on a calm and positive note.

Although we haven't had the chance to test out these new beds yet, aside from the altered design, adjustable independent zones and contouring feature, most of the features in the PRO and PRO Conform were available in the version of the Bryte Balance Smart Bed we tested, which we rated extremely highly.