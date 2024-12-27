Better than Black Friday! The Purple Plus Mattress is $400 off during Purple's after Christmas sale

The Purple after Christmas sale cuts up to $400 off select mattresses. Choose the Purple Plus for $400 off all sizes, with prices from $1,099 for a twin (was $1,499). For most sizes, that beats the deals we saw during Black Friday, and it's among the lowest prices we've seen for this mattress outright. Add a bed base and the discount increases to $600.

This upgraded version of the original Purple Mattress includes an extra layer of foam and more breathable materials for cooler, comfier sleep. It's the best mattress for sleepers who want the contouring relief of an all-foam bed, minus the heat retention. We also consider it a top mattress for sleepers with joint and back pain thanks to the adaptive support of Purple's signature GelFlex grid.

As always, you'll get a 100-night trial and a 10-year warranty with purchase. This Purple mattress sale won't last much longer so whether you're seeking relief from night sweats or troublesome aches, jump on this Purple Plus deal before it's too late.

The Purple Plus Mattress

Was: from $1,495

Now: from $1,095

Saving: $400 off at Purple Summary: The Purple Plus improves upon the Purple Original by adding an extra two inches of comfort foam for a boost in pressure relief plus twice the base foam for extra stability and support. You'll be comfortable no matter your preferred sleep position thanks to its adaptive feel. In our Purple Plus Mattress review, we found it soft and firm in all of the right places, which alleviated pressure by evenly distributing our weight. (We consider it one of the best mattresses for back pain for that very reason.) Of all of Purple's Essential mattresses, the Plus is the top-of-the-line model with a luxurious feel reminiscent of some of the best hotel mattresses. Despite not being a proper cooling mattress, hot sleepers should benefit from the boost in airflow courtesy of the GelFlex grid and a breathable top cover. Price history: This is a repeat of last year's Purple after Christmas mattress sale, although prices are slightly higher now than they were in 2023 due to an increase in MSRP. For Black Friday, the Purple Plus was between $360 and $445 off, with the biggest discounts reserved for king sizes. At that time, a queen-size was $1,519 after $380 off — but today, it's $1,499 after $400 off. For most sizes, you'll be paying less now than you would have in November. Benefits: 100-night trial | 10 Year warranty | Free shipping

