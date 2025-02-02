Bedgear launches cooling pillow sale — up to 50% off ahead of Presidents' Day

Bedgear has launched a sale on many of its temperature-regulating pillows and bedding accessories, including a luxury Glacier Performance Pillow designed to reduce night sweats. Right now you can buy the Glacier Performance Pillow for $159.99 (was $199.99) at Bedgear, with free shipping and a one-year warranty.

The Bedgear Glacier Performance Pillow is designed with a heat dissipating cover to get rid of excess body heat, preventing it from pooling up beneath your head. Yes it's expensive, but if night sweats are ruining your sleep then it could be worth the investment. Bedgear also offers free returns within 30 days if you chance your mind.

There are other luxury cooling pillows on sale at Bedgear too, with prices starting from $74.99 for the Gemini Performance Pillow. We've rounded-up our three favorite deals below, and we don't expect prices to drop any further in this year's Presidents' Day bedding sales either so now is a good time to buy.

1. Bedgear Glacier Performance Pillow: from $199.99 $159.99 at Bedgear

If you prefer a soft yet dense feel to your pillows, the lofty Glacier Performance Pillow is worth a look. It features the brand's signature VerTex cooling cover, crafted from a silk-like fabric blending in near-metallic fibers making it cool-to-touch. The fill on the other hand, combines shredded latex and polyester fibers just like in some of the options available in our best pillows guide. While the breathable cover dissipates heat, the mesh side panels promote airflow to reduce overheating. You can personalize the comfort by choosing your desired pillow height (with lower to higher loft options.) It's 20% off and priced $159.99 (was $199.99).

2. Bedgear Frost Performance Pillow: from $229.99 $160.99 at Bedgear

This is medium-firm cooling pillow ideal for those who need a a little more support. Like our best hybrid mattresses, the Frost features a hybrid design which includes Bedgear's React memory foam crown and their React blend fill (shredded foam and polyester fibers) for a balance of cradling comfort and support. The excellent temperature regulation tech, meanwhile, comes in the form of Bedgear's VerTex cooling cover and their Air-X breathable mesh gusset and intergrated air vents. You can find the Frost in two sizes: standard and king with an option to customize the pillow loft according to your sleeping preferences. A Frost pillow now has 30% off, which drops the MSRP of a standard to $160.99 (was $229.99) while a king size is now $209.99 (was $299.99).