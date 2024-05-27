Bear Mattress drops 40% off flash sale with up to $500 of free bedding for Memorial Day

Bear Mattress makes some of this year’s top-rated hybrid and memory foam mattresses, and for today only you can save 40% on mattresses at Bear Mattress with the code MD4TY – that’s an extra 5% discount on the saving I saw from Bear Mattress yesterday and the best flash sale I’ve seen so far today.

A queen Bear Original is now $598 (was $998) at Bear Mattress and you’ll get $320 of free bedding when you enter the code MD4TY at checkout. I’ve been tracking Bear mattress deals for a while and that’s the cheapest price I’ve seen yet.

I’d recommend the Bear Original as the best mattress for couples seeking a memory foam bed that relieves pressure points across the body, stops motion transferring from one side of the bed to the other, and has good edge support. At 40% off in today’s Memorial Day mattress sales, plus up to $500 of free pillows and bed sheets, it’s fantastic value for money.

Bear Original at Bear Mattress Was from: $699

Now from: $419.40

Saving: Up to $676 and $500 of bedding at Bear Mattress Summary: The 10” Bear Original is an affordable memory foam mattress that my team and I recommend to most sleepers, but especially couples seeking a contouring bed that offers good edge support and excellent motion isolation. My lead Bear Original mattress review tester found that it does retain some heat, but not enough to be a deal-breaker. As it’s on the firmer side of medium-firm, I think it would suit stomach and back sleepers, as well as heavier weight side sleepers looking for a good mix of support and body-hugging comfort. The Bear Original is made from CertiPUR-US certified foams (toxin-free), with a breathable cover that uses Celliant fabric to convert body heat into infrared energy to help you sleep deeper. If you want one of the best memory foam mattresses at the cheapest price I’ve seen all year, here it is. Price history: I track all the major mattress sales so I know that 35% off is the standard discount Bear Mattress offers from month to month. This extra 5% saving today when you enter the code MD4TY at checkout is excellent value for money, especially with up to $500 of free bedding added to your order. A queen Bear Original is down to $598, but every other Bear Mattress is on sale too. This flash sale ends today so I’d move quickly here. Benefits: 120-night trial | Lifetime warranty | Free shipping

Which Bear Mattress should you buy?

There are seven Bear mattresses on sale this Memorial Day, with two being for kids. The Bear Original is the best mattress in a box for couples seeking an affordable memory foam mattress with good motion isolation and edge support. However there are some excellent alternatives to choose from, depending on your budget and any specific health or sleep needs you may have.

(Image credit: 3Z Brands for Tom's Guide)

Here’s a quick rundown of the three most popular Bear Mattresses outside of the Bear Original, who they’d best suit, and how much they’re on sale for in a queen size today:

Bear Elite Hybrid mattress – an excellent choice for side and stomach sleepers with hip, shoulder or back pain. A queen size is on sale today for $1,383 (was $2,305) with $320 of free bedding. See the Bear Elite at Bear Mattress.

Bear Natural mattress – the brand’s fully latex organic mattress, made from sustainable Talalay latex and covered with organic cotton is the best choice for hot sleepers and those with joint pain who are searching for a naturally breathable and pressure-relieving mattress. A queen is now reduced to $1,383 (was $2,305) with $320 of free bedding. See the Bear Natural at Bear Mattress.

Bear Star Hybrid mattress – if you want a luxurious pillow-top mattress without paying a luxury price, this is the Bear Mattress for you. This pressure-relieving cooling mattress is designed to offer deep cushioning comfort while keeping your spine in healthy alignment. A queen size is on sale today for $1,198 with $320 of free bedding. See the Bear Star Hybrid at Bear Mattress.