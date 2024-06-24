Are Casper mattresses worth it? I’m a mattress tester, here’s my take

Casper is one of the most recognizable mattress brands thanks to their pivotal role in the mattress-in-a-box explosion - but they aren't resting on their laurels. Casper recently overhauled their entire sleep suite and launched five new mattresses, with the promise of improved support, durability and cooling.

So, are the new Casper mattresses worth your investment? I’m a mattress tester who’s slept on some of the year's best mattresses t, and I’m going to explore whether the Casper mattress is worth spending your money on.

Casper mattresses span a range of budgets, type and sleep needs, but some of their specialist beds can be a little pricey. However, there's currently up to 35% off all Casper mattresses, thanks to an early 4th of July mattress sales . Here, I’ll look at the mattresses in more detail, along with how much you might expect to pay, plus my three top picks to invest in. Let’s get started…

What is a Casper mattress?

Casper has been making mattresses for over a decade, with the Casper Original their most recognizable bed. However, the brand has recently reinvented their entire line-up of mattresses. The Original has gone, but there are now five mattresses to choose from, with four hybrids and one all-foam options available.

Alongside the mattresses there’s also a range of beds, pillows, bedding, toppers and accessories including Casper’s excellent Glow Light.

The small range still caters for a lot of sleepers, with options to suit a variety of sleeping styles as well as specialist options for hot sleepers. You can learn more about the various options in our guide to the best Casper mattresses .

Who would benefit from a Casper mattress?

Casper’s new range is designed to appeal to a variety of sleepers. The Casper One is now the brand’s lone memory foam offering, replacing the previous all-foam options of The Casper and The Original. It’s surprisingly firm for an all-foam design and should appeal to back sleepers in particular – it’s not quite firm enough for stomach sleeping and too firm to be one of the best mattresses for side sleepers .

(Image credit: Casper)

The Casper Dream Hybrid replaces the Casper Original Hybrid and boosts the same ergonomic memory foam that’s firmer under the hips and lumbar for support, but softer around the shoulders and knees for pressure relief. It’s a good all-rounder that should suit back, side and some lighter stomach sleepers, although motion isolation is a bit hit and miss. Up next is the Casper Dream Max Hybrid, replacing the Casper Nova Hybrid. With seven zones of targeted support and plush cushioning this is a great pick for side sleepers.

The lineup is completed with two mattresses aimed at hot sleepers. The Casper Snow was first released in 2023 but has now been revamped as the Casper Snow Hybrid. This is another mattress aimed at side sleepers, but also those who sleep hot. It also offers exceptional pressure relief.

Finally, the Casper Snow Max Hybrid is the brand’s priciest offering, replacing the Casper Wave Hybrid Snow, which was one of the best cooling mattresses on the market. Comfortable for both back and side sleepers, this new version offers outstanding cooling prowess that can even be felt through the bed sheets.

How much does a Casper mattress cost on average?

Casper’s mattresses are all in the upper mid-range to premium price bracket, although regular Casper mattress sales and discounts should mean you’ll be able to pick up the mattress for less. There’s often as much as 35% off MSRP, so definitely worth waiting for a major sale.

The One is Casper’s cheapest mattress, starting at $875 MSRP for a twin. With the current 30% discount, that drops to $610, and you’ll be able to pick up a queen for $870 (MSRP $1,245). At the other end of the scale, the Snow Max starts at $3,125 MSRP for a twin XL, with this dropping to $2,185 with the discount. A queen comes in at $2,620 (MSRP $3,745).

Casper’s other mattresses fit in between these two price ranges, with the brand’s most popular mattress, the Dream Hybrid, starting at $1,495 for a twin (reduced to $1,045 with the 30% discount). A queen comes in at $1,305 (MSRP $1,875).

3 Best Casper mattress deals to shop today

1. Casper Dream Hybrid Mattress: From $1,495 $1,045 at Casper

Casper’s most affordable hybrid suits all sleeping styles, offering pressure relief, cushioning and support where needed. Currently there’s 30% off the MSRP, taking a queen down to $1,305 from $1,875.

2. Casper One Mattress: From $875 $610 at Casper

The brand’s only all-foam mattress, the One is also its most affordable, making it a good choice for those on a budget. It has a much firmer feel than you might expect from a foam mattress and is particularly suited to back sleepers. Heavier sleepers may find it lacks support though. With the current discount of 30%, you can pick up a queen for $870 from $1,245.

3. Casper Snow Max Hybrid Mattress: From $3,125 $2,185 at Casper

Yes, it’s pricy, but this is Casper’s coolest mattress yet and even the hottest sleeper should feel cool, calm and collected whilst sleeping on it. It’s particularly suited to back and side sleepers, but is a bit hit and miss for those who sleep on their stomach. The 30% discount takes a queen down to $2,620 from $3,745 – a big investment but a sizeable discount on MSRP.

How long does a Casper mattress last?

The exact lifespan of your mattress will come down to the materials it’s made from. Although we recommend replacing a mattress every seven to 10 yeas, the exact period of time your mattress will last will vary. Expect the all-foam One to have a shorter lifespan than the hybrids in the range, as the coils will provide more structure and support.

Casper offer a 10-year warranty and 100-night trial, which is in line with the average lifespan we’d expect, also giving you plenty of time to break in a new bed. However, these benefits pale in comparison to its biggest rival Nectar, who offer a 365-night trial and a forever warranty.

Are Casper mattresses worth it?

The benefits of a Casper mattress

✅ Ideal for hot sleepers: With two ‘Snow’ mattresses available, Casper have options for those who sleep hot, with the Snow Max Hybrid being one of the best on the market for keeping sleepers cool and comfortable throughout the night.

✅ Trusted brand: Casper has a stellar reputation, with customers praising the high-quality of the mattresses alongside excellent overall customer service. If you want a highly regarded mattress-in-a-box brand, Casper should be one you consider.

✅ Generous discounts: When Casper mattresses are on sale, you can expect generous discounts of up to 35% off the price of all mattresses. This means that the Casper One becomes far more affordable and the discounts off the most expensive mattresses are larger.

The drawbacks of a Casper mattress

❌ Shorter trial period and warranty: Although there’s nothing intrinsically wrong with the length of either of these, they do pale in comparison to those offered by Nectar. And this is important, as Nectar is one of Casper’s biggest rivals.

❌ Specialist cooling is pricey: If you’re a hot sleeper considering the Casper Snow range you’ll need to have a decent budget. To get the superior cooling of the Snow Max Hybrid means that you’ll need to spend $2,620 on a queen (and that’s with the 30% discount).