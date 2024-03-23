Allergies stopping you from sleeping? A latex mattress can help — here's how

If you're looking to spring clean your sleep this season, one of the best ways to start is by investing in one of the best latex mattresses. The top-quality, sustainable materials of latex mattresses mean these beds are perfect all year round, but their natural hypoallergenic properties make them naturally resistant to allergens like pollen, dust mites and pet dander.

Latex beds are often considered to be some of the best mattresses on the market thanks to their natural, hypoallergenic benefits. Here we'll discuss what latex mattresses are and the top three reasons why you should buy latex mattresses this springtime.

Latex mattress's premium materials also mean they come at a premium price, so we've also rounded up some of the best latex mattress deals this month if you can't wait for the Memorial Day mattress sales in late May.

What is a latex mattress?

Latex mattresses are beds that use natural latex foam for both comfort and support, and are often paired with springs to form eco-luxury hybrid mattresses. Latex mattresses can either be made from Dunlop latex vs Talalay latex, which have some differences but are ultimately packed with the same benefits.

Latex is one of the most eco-friendly materials thanks to its sustainable production method, which involves mixing sap from the rubber tree with non-toxic materials which are then mixed into a froth and baked. Thanks to this eco-conscious process, latex is often found in the best organic mattresses on the market.

3 key benefits of a latex mattress

1. They’re naturally resistant to allergens

The spring season brings warmer days, brighter evenings, and a whole host of allergy triggers. Luckily latex mattresses are some of the best beds at repelling allergens, thanks to their non-toxic, hypoallergenic materials.

Latex is dust mite-resistant and antimicrobial, meaning protects against bacteria, mold, and mildew. They are also free from chemicals petroleum-based polyurethane foams and fiberglass, often substituting the hazardous fire retardant for natural flame barriers such as organic wool.

Always check whether you have a latex allergy before purchasing a natural latex bed, as those with latex allergies may experience allergic symptoms to the natural latex within a latex mattress.

2. They keep you cool

As we leave winter behind, the days are about to get a lot warmer, so you may want to introduce some temperature control into your bedroom. Latex mattresses make some of the best cooling mattresses thanks to latex foam's naturally cooling properties.

Its porous texture means that it encourages airflow, making the bed more breathable and ventilated and offering a cooler nights' sleep. Add coils and an organic cotton cover (found in most latex beds), and you have maximum moisture-wicking breathability.

3. They last longer

If you're going to overhaul your sleep and invest in a brand new, top-of-the range mattress, then you'll want to get a bed that's worth the money in the long run. Fortunately, latex beds offer the most durability.

While the maximum lifespan of innerspring, hybrid, and memory foam beds is 8 to 10 years (they're more prone to sagging and wear and tear), a latex mattress can last up to 20 years and has an average lifespan of 15 years. Overall, a top-value replacement for your old, creaky bed.

