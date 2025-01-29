Sleeping on your stomach can put pressure on your spine, but this front-lying sleep position is a tough habit to break. If you're a stomach sleeper with back pain, choosing the right mattress can help alleviate the stress on your lumbar region — even if it won't fix the problem of bad sleep posture.

Stomach sleepers need a firmer mattress with ample support and this is doubly-true if you also experience back pain. The best mattress for this sleep style will support the entire body, helping overcome the pitfalls of this precarious position.

Poor sleep health can exacerbate back pain which, in turn, can make it harder to sleep. The Presidents' Day mattress sales have started, so this is a good opportunity to improve your sleep health and save money. Let's explore how to choose a mattress for stomach sleepers with back pain

Can stomach sleeping cause back pain?

The bad news is that sleeping on your stomach might be the reason for your back pain. Due to the pressure stomach sleeping puts on your spine, lying on your front is considered the worst sleep position for back pain.

During the night, your spine should be held in a neutral position. But sleeping on your stomach flattens the natural curve of your spine and twists your neck at an uncomfortable angle. This puts the muscles in your back under pressure, meaning you can't achieve the quality sleep you need and you're more likely to wake up in pain.

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Changing sleep position is the best choice in this situation, but that's easier said than done (we'll cover that later.) However, while sleeping on your stomach is bad for you, you can fix (or, at least, limit) the problem by choosing the right mattress.

3 things stomach sleepers with back pain should look for in a mattress

Another common cause of back pain is a bad mattress, whether it's too old or just not right for your sleep needs. If you're a stomach sleeper with back pain, here's what to look for in a mattress...

1. A medium-firm to firm feel

The best mattresses for stomach sleepers often have a medium-firm to firm feel. This prevent the hips from sinking too deeply into the surface and throwing the back even further out of alignment.

And it's no coincidence that we often recommend a medium-firm feel in the best mattresses for back pain. Again, this helps reduce sag to keep your spine neutral.

So it follows that if you're a stomach sleeper with back pain, your mattress should have a medium-firm to firm feel. When you lie flat on the mattress, your hips, stomach, and shoulders should all rest gently on top of the mattress, or only sink lightly into the surface.

2. Ample edge support

Edge support describes how strong a mattress is at the perimeter, and it's often something we recommend in the best mattresses for couples. The stronger the edges, the more usable space is available on the surface of the mattress. But good edge support also has a big benefit for side sleepers.

(Image credit: Future at 3Z Brands Studios)

We've spoken about how important support in general is for stomach sleepers with back pain, and this extends all the way across the mattress. Your hips might be well supported when you lie directly in the middle of the bed,. but are you still held comfortably when your knee strays towards the perimeter?

The best hybrid mattresses often excel at edge support, using thick coils to create strong sides. But all-foam models can have enhanced edge support and the best memory foam mattresses will often feel sturdy at the perimeter.

3. Dedicated lumbar support

The lumbar region is the lowest (and largest) segment of the spine and it supports the natural curve of your back. Dedicated lumbar support in a mattress uses reinforcement in the central third of the bed to enhance support and fill the gap between your spine and your mattress.

Enhanced lumbar support can help those who prefer a cushioned mattress to get comfortable without putting strain on your lower back. The lumbar region will be held up by the reinforced support, but you can enjoy softer pressure relief at the shoulders and knees.

3 other tips for stomach sleepers with back pain

A good mattress can go a long way to improving your sleep wellbeing, but there are some other tips we recommend if you're a stomach sleeper with back pain.

1. Try sleeping on your side (or back)

Stomach sleepers generally find it easier to transition from stomach to side sleeping, but this is an either / or situation — whether you opt for side or back sleeping, they're both better than lying on your stomach.

A body pillow can help stomach sleepers move to a side lying posture, but a simple cushion between your knees can potentially achieve a similar effect. Try to stay in a side sleeping position for a few minutes every night, gradually increasing the amount of time you spend on your side.

2. Choose the right pillow

When lying on your stomach you want to reduce the amount of strain placed on your spine as much as possible, and the right pillow can help with that. Pillows for stomach sleepers should have a low loft, to avoid raising the neck and straining the joints.

(Image credit: Future)

In addition, avoid pillows that are too firm, as these can force your neck into an uncomfortable upright angle. Overall, the best pillow for stomach sleepers is a thin pillow with a softer feel.

3. Add a mattress topper

The best mattress toppers can completely overhaul the feel of your mattress, but they're also used to tweak a bed that's not quite right. While we recommend a firm mattress to keep your lumbar region aligned, this might be too hard on the rest of your body — this is where a mattress topper comes in.

A plush mattress topper can add a touch of softness to your mattress. Opt for a thinner mattress topper (around two inches) to ensure some cushioning for the joints without too much sink.

Mattress toppers can also be used to bring firmness to a bed that's too soft. However, if your mattress has started sagging, no mattress topper will be able to provide the support you need. That's when it's time to invest in a new bed.