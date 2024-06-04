3 luxury mattresses that are worth their premium price tag

Here at Tom’s Guide, we know that the quality of our sleep underpins our overall health and wellbeing, so we’ll always recommend buying the best mattress that you can afford. However, while you can expect to pay a premium price for one of the year’s best luxury mattresses, not all of them are worth the steep price tag.

Many of the best mattresses contain luxurious features, whether they’ve been crafted from sustainable and organic materials, boast the latest in cooling technology or have been specially engineered to deliver next-level comfort. In short, the best luxury mattresses will provide a unique sleep experience that a lesser mattress can't provide.

Buying a mattress online can be a daunting process, especially when you’re spending more money than you might ordinarily. So we’ve rounded up three luxury mattresses that we deem to be worth the investment – let take a look.

3 luxury mattresses that are worth the investment

Saatva Classic mattress

Was from: $1,395

Now from: $1,095

Saving: $300 at Saatva



Summary: If you want 5 star-hotel levels of luxury, then look no further than the Saatva Classic, which has been handcrafted from premium coils and recycled coils. Customizable features such as three different firmness levels (Plush, Firm and Luxury Firm) and two different heights (11.5" and 14.5") means its suitable for practically all types of sleepers. While variable firmness is a fairly standard perk among even boxed mattresses, it's less common to find a bed with multiple height choices. Being able to choose the height of your mattress can be helpful if you're a shorter (or taller) individual and/or struggle with mobility issues due to injury. As well as the top spot in our best hybrid mattress review, the Saatva Classic also boasts specialized lumbar support and outstanding pressure relief, which has earned it a place in our best mattresses for back pain guide. Price history: Right now there's a straight $300 off all sizes of the Saatva Classic, which - if you're buying a twin - is a pretty decent deal and brings the price of a queen down to $1,795. However, it doesn't quite match the Saatva mattress sale we saw towards the end of last year, when a queen size Saatva Classic cost $1,595. Still, with the next major mattress sale months away, there's no need to sit this one out until then. Benefits: 365 night sleep trial | free white glove delivery | lifetime warranty

Puffy Royal Hybrid mattress

Was from: $2,599

Now from: $1,249

Saving: $1,350 at Puffy, plus free bedding set Summary: The Puffy Royal Hybrid Mattress is a 14" tall mattress, boasting 10-layers of premium foams and responsive coils, resulting in an ultra plush hybrid mattress with a soft-medium, sink-in feel. During our Puffy Royal Hybrid mattress review, our lead testers were impressed with the bed's opulent and ultra plush support that will appeal to side sleepers in particular looking for blissful pressure relief across their shoulders, hips and knees. But this is by no means a soft bed - an adaptive coil system keeps your spine aligned and your hips supported enough to lie comfortably on your back, too. Edge support is pretty average but the incredible motion isolation and quilted top layer made from cooling yarns to aid temperature regulation might help you overlook that. In short, if you're a restless side sleeper who shares a bed - this is a sumptuous sleep solution. Price history: The Puffy Royal hybrid is a premium bed that comes at a premium price, but you'll never have to pay full price on this mattress. The current Puffy discount of $1,350 off is one of the brand's best and brings the price of a queen down to $2,399 (was $3,749), plus you'll get free pillows, sheets, and a mattress protector thrown in too. Benefits: 101 night sleep trial | lifetime warranty | free shipping

Essentia Stratami Organic mattress

Was from: $2,915

Now from: $2,186.25

Saving: Up to $2,278.25 at Essentia Summary: The Essentia Statami Organica is an organic mattress that comes at an premium price - but we think it's worth it, and here's why. As a natural latex mattress, this mattress is both incredibly durable (if you look after it, a latex mattress can last up to 20 years) and comfortable. It's available in both an 8" and 10" depth, which is relatively shallow for a luxury mattress. During our Essentia Stratami Organic mattress review, our lead tester slept on an 8" mattress and deemed it to be the best luxury organic mattress, thanks to its near-perfect performance. The Essentia Stratami Organica is a rare find in the mattress world, being both comfortable and supportive for back and stomach sleepers while also providing enough pressure relief for side sleepers too. Price history: The Stratami Organica sits in the middle of Essentia's lineup of premium organic mattresses. 25% off sales are common during major sale events, bringing the price of a queen size 8" mattress down to $2,631.75 from $3,509 - which is an enormous discount. Be warned, though - returns cost 9% of the price of the mattress, so only buy this bed if you're 100% sure you'll love it. Benefits: 120 night sleep trial | free white glove delivery with the 10" version | 20 year warranty