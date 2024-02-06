Amazon has a huge Bose and Sony headphones sale — here's my 5 favorite deals

It's no secret that Sony and Bose make some of the best headphones on the market. There are so many great options from both these audio giants that it's tough to choose, but there's a great reason to hit 'Add to Cart' on your perfect pair of headphones right now: this Amazon sale.

Our choice for the top headphones you can buy, the Sony WH-1000XM5 are $328 at Amazon. They're currently $70 off, and they offer top-notch sound quality, long battery life and ANC that's second to... one. Yes, the Bose QuietComfort Ultra for $379 at Amazon have the best-ever ANC we've tested, so they're the pair to buy if you want the ultimate immersive listening experience. These headphones are $50 off and at their lowest price ever.

Keep scrolling to see more of my favorite headphone deals. Plus, one of our favorite streaming devices just crashed to $39 at Amazon.

Headphone deals — Best sales now