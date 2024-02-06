Amazon has a huge Bose and Sony headphones sale — here's my 5 favorite deals
Bose and Sony go head-to-head in this massive Amazon sale
It's no secret that Sony and Bose make some of the best headphones on the market. There are so many great options from both these audio giants that it's tough to choose, but there's a great reason to hit 'Add to Cart' on your perfect pair of headphones right now: this Amazon sale.
Our choice for the top headphones you can buy, the Sony WH-1000XM5 are $328 at Amazon. They're currently $70 off, and they offer top-notch sound quality, long battery life and ANC that's second to... one. Yes, the Bose QuietComfort Ultra for $379 at Amazon have the best-ever ANC we've tested, so they're the pair to buy if you want the ultimate immersive listening experience. These headphones are $50 off and at their lowest price ever.
Keep scrolling to see more of my favorite headphone deals. Plus, one of our favorite streaming devices just crashed to $39 at Amazon.
Headphone deals — Best sales now
Sony WF-C700N wireless earbuds: was $119 now $90 @ Amazon
The WF-C700N are Sony's budget active noise-cancelling earbuds. They feature excellent noise cancellation, ambient sound, and up to 10 hours of battery life or up to 7.5 hours with ANC enabled. We rank them as the best wireless earbuds in terms of value.
Price check: $99 @ Target | $99 @ Best Buy
Sony LinkBuds S: was $199 now $148 @ Amazon
In our Sony LinkBuds S review, we said they are among the most intuitive wireless earbuds we’ve ever tested. They have a lot to offer: active noise cancellation and ambient awareness (or transparency) modes that switch automatically based on your activity, auto-play and auto-pause features, plus the company's respected reputation for sound quality and performance.
Price check: $149 @ Best Buy
Bose QuietComfort Ultra Earbuds: was $299 now $249 @ Amazon
The Bose QuietComfort Ultra Earbuds are the best earbuds in terms of active noise cancelation performance. New immersive audio technology creates a multi-dimensional soundstage with proprietary digital signal processing software, which leaves a strong impression. In our Bose QuietComfort Ultra review we said that you’d be hard pressed to find a better choice for blocking out the world’s sounds.
Price check: $249 @ Walmart | $249 @ Best Buy
Sony WH-1000XM5: was $399 now $328 @ Amazon
The WH-1000XM5 are Sony's flagship noise-canceling headphones. They feature large, over-ear cushions, excellent active noise cancellation and up to 40 hours of battery life, (or up to 30 hours with ANC enabled). We rank these as the best headphones on the market overall.
Price check: $328 @ Walmart | $329 @ Best Buy
Bose QuietComfort Ultra Headphones: was $429 now $379 @ Amazon
The QC Ultra Headphones replace the Bose 700 as the new flagship model, and combine class-leading ANC with intuitive features and universal spatial audio to deliver one of the most engaging, peaceful listening experiences money can buy. This $50 price drop brings the QuietComfort Ultra headphones down to their lowest price ever, and is a great saving on the best noise-canceling headphones money can buy.
Price check: $379 @ Crutchfield | $379 @ Best Buy
Millie is a Deals writer at Tom's Guide specializing in deals content. She also covers the latest tech news and and creates how-to articles about everything from phones, streaming devices, and headphones to apps and video games. In her spare time, she enjoys reading, gaming on her Nintendo Switch and creating digital art.
