I review running shoes and two of my favorite Hoka sneakers just got big Prime Day price drops

My job is testing running shoes and it’s a pretty sweet gig, because I love running and I love trying out the most exciting new kit.

The only downside to testing around 50 pairs of running shoes a year is that I rarely get a chance to go back and use shoes I’ve already reviewed.

When I do get that chance, I turn to my favorite running shoes, which have to be pretty special to stand out from the crowd. Two of those shoes are currently reduced in the Hoka sale, with my favorite Hoka road and trail sneakers both reduced.

The Hoka Mach 6 is $97 down from $140 in Hoka’s sale and it’s a go-to road running shoe for me, while the Hoka Speedgoat 6 is $102 down from $155 at Dick’s Sporting Goods and I think it's the best all-round trail-running shoe you can get from any brand.

Hoka Mach 6: was $140 now $97 at HOKA US Several colors of the Hoka Mach 6 are reduced in the Hoka sale right now, with some dropping to $111 and one color of the men’s shoe hitting $97, the lowest price I’ve ever seen it. The Mach 6 is one of my favorite all-rounder running shoes, being cushioned enough for easy runs while also being lightweight and energetic enough for fast ones. Only the men’s shoe is reduced to under $100, but you can get the women’s Mach 6 for $111 in the sale.

Compared with most of the best running shoes these days, the Mach 6 is a refreshingly simple shoe. It doesn’t have a huge stack of squishy foam in its midsole, or a carbon plate, or any other technical wizardry designed to improve its performance.

Instead it relies on a lightweight but cushioned design and smooth rocker to create a comfortable and speedy ride that works well for a wide range of runs,

I also think it’s a pretty good-looking shoe and when I’m traveling light it’s often the only shoe I opt to take with me because it can handle any kind of run I do while away and works well for casual use as well.

That said, on my main holiday last year I knew the best runs near me would be on the trails, so the shoe I opted to take was the Hoka Speedgoat 6.

(Image credit: Future)

It’s a lightweight trail shoe with an outsole that grips well on pretty much any kind of terrain, and works well for both hikes and off-road runs. It tops my list of the best trail-running shoes largely because of its versatility.

The Speedgoat 6 has enough cushioning for your longest adventures, and as someone who isn’t the most adept at running steep downhills it’s stable design and reliable grip were much appreciated.

In the Dick’s Sporting Goods sale the women’s Speedgoat 6 has the best deal on it, dropping to $103, but you can get the Sherbet color of the men’s Hoka Speedgoat 6 for $115 (you can see the reduced price when you add it to your cart).

The best deal on the Hoka Mach 6 is on the navy version of the men’s shoe, but you can get the women’s Hoka Mach 6 for $111 in the Hoka sale in either white or bright yellow.