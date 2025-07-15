Score New Balance deals from $11 at Amazon — 15 deals I'd shop on sneakers and apparel

If you can’t get enough of the great outdoors, you’ll want to take a look at these New Balance deals at Amazon. We’re off the heels of Prime Day but there are still a ton of awesome price drops you don’t want to miss at Amazon!

Right now you can get the New Balance Fresh Foam X 1080 V13 on sale from $109 at Amazon. These have a spot on our list of the best running shoes we’ve tested, and we loved their cushioned, supportive design.

Plus, a perfect pair for these shoes would be this awesome New Balance Sport Essentials Tank on sale from $24 at Amazon!

Note that prices vary based on the size and color you select. To find the best deals, you'll need to check out any different color options available in your size. Also take a look at our Amazon promo codes, and see the deals I'd get from $12 in Home Depot's summer sale.

Sneakers and shoes

New Balance 202 Slide Sandal (Women's): was $39 now $11 at Amazon These New Balance slides are perfect for the summer — or any time of year, really. These have a soft-top bed that's super comfortable, even when you're on your feet all day. You can also configure them with either two or three straps for extra security.

New Balance Fresh Foam X 1440 V1 (Women’s): was $89 now $42 at Amazon These flexible shoes offer plenty of support, thanks to an incredibly cushiony Fresh Foam X midsole, a TPU heel clip and a wrapped rubber outsole that looks great. With a synthetic and mesh upper and knit mesh covering the shoe's outer layer, it's also comfortable and breathable.

New Balance 608 V5 Cross Trainers (Men's): was $74 now $47 at Amazon You don't need to be a father to rock the ultimate dad shoes. The New Balance 608s are right up there with the Nike Monarchs as the official sneaker of "men of a certain age" everywhere. Ironically, they're also quite in vogue with the stylish streetwear kids. Beyond being outrageously comfortable, these bad boys look their best with a few grass stains on the toe.

New Balance Fresh Foam Arishi v4 (Women’s): was $74 now $59 at Amazon Whether you're looking for a new pair of shoes to run errands in or train for a marathon in, these Arishi v4 shoes are a great pick. They feature Fresh Foam midsole cushioning for comfort and a textured mesh upper for breathability. For support and extra durability, a rubber outsole completes this shoe.

Apparel

New Balance Relentless Fitted Short 22 (Women's): was $35 now $27 at Amazon These New Balance shorts are a great buy for workouts in hot weather. Their high-rise, snug fit is flattering and supportive, without restricting movement. And they're made with NB DRYx premium, which wicks sweat off your body to keep you feeling dry and fresh.

New Balance Sport Essentials Long Sleeve (Women's): was $40 now $27 at Amazon It's nice to have a layer to protect your skin from the elements while you're working out, and this option from New Balance is great — especially with a discount. It features long sleeves and a shiny reflective New Balance logo at the side. Plus, it's made of NB DRYx premium that'll wick sweat off your body.