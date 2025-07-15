Score New Balance deals from $11 at Amazon — 15 deals I'd shop on sneakers and apparel
Grab these New Balance deals ASAP
If you can’t get enough of the great outdoors, you’ll want to take a look at these New Balance deals at Amazon. We’re off the heels of Prime Day but there are still a ton of awesome price drops you don’t want to miss at Amazon!
Right now you can get the New Balance Fresh Foam X 1080 V13 on sale from $109 at Amazon. These have a spot on our list of the best running shoes we’ve tested, and we loved their cushioned, supportive design.
Plus, a perfect pair for these shoes would be this awesome New Balance Sport Essentials Tank on sale from $24 at Amazon!
Note that prices vary based on the size and color you select. To find the best deals, you'll need to check out any different color options available in your size. Also take a look at our Amazon promo codes, and see the deals I'd get from $12 in Home Depot's summer sale.
Sneakers and shoes
These New Balance slides are perfect for the summer — or any time of year, really. These have a soft-top bed that's super comfortable, even when you're on your feet all day. You can also configure them with either two or three straps for extra security.
These New Balance running slides will treat your feet to some well deserved comfort during your recovery. These are lightweight and have a Fresh Foam midsole to support your feet. Plus, they slip on in a flash.
The New Balance Fresh Foam ROAV V1 Sneaker has a casual athletic style makes them look unique, and they're also super comfortable for runs thanks to their cushioned Fresh Foam Midsole.
These flexible shoes offer plenty of support, thanks to an incredibly cushiony Fresh Foam X midsole, a TPU heel clip and a wrapped rubber outsole that looks great. With a synthetic and mesh upper and knit mesh covering the shoe's outer layer, it's also comfortable and breathable.
You don't need to be a father to rock the ultimate dad shoes. The New Balance 608s are right up there with the Nike Monarchs as the official sneaker of "men of a certain age" everywhere. Ironically, they're also quite in vogue with the stylish streetwear kids. Beyond being outrageously comfortable, these bad boys look their best with a few grass stains on the toe.
Whether you're looking for a new pair of shoes to run errands in or train for a marathon in, these Arishi v4 shoes are a great pick. They feature Fresh Foam midsole cushioning for comfort and a textured mesh upper for breathability. For support and extra durability, a rubber outsole completes this shoe.
This stability shoe is an excellent choice for long runs and recovery days. It's not made to win any races, but it's supportive, durable, and planted with every stride, thanks to its wide, sturdy outsole and well-cushioned midsole. It even made our list of the best running shoes you can buy.
One of the best trail running shoes we've tested is now on sale for a discount! Our New Balance Fresh Foam X Hierro v9 review was hugely positive as we loved their super-comfortable cushioned design. However, we noted that these trail runners aren't for everyone, as they're not suited to extremely rough terrain or setting fast times.
If you want a shoe that feels like it gives you a zesty boost, the New Balance FuelCell SuperComp Trainer v3 is a great pick. Its carbon fiber plate adds extra spring, perfect for speed workouts and race days.
You'll always pay a premium price for carbon plated running shoes, and when we tested these in our New Balance FuelCell SuperComp Elite v4 review, we found they performed in line with competitors. With this discount applied, they become fantastic value. They're a stable and comfy racing shoe that'll support you through both training and the big day, no matter the pace.
Apparel
These running shorts have seen massive discounts in certain sizes and colors, so they're a must-have addition to your kit. They dry fast and have easy-access pockets to store your stuff. Plus, they come in a range of eye-catching colors.
This New Balance t-shirt is a nice find, as it's now dropped to just $15. It's made with 100% cotton and is a nice pair with casual outfits or running gear!
Fill your dresser with this 4-pack of New Balance boxers, now on sale for just $17. These come in a ton of different color combinations, made with an athletic fit and lightweight mesh fabric. New Balance also touts that they reduce chafing and have an improved range of motion.
Dominate your workout with this fast-drying tank that wicks moisture away from your body. Made with soft poly knit material and a racerback design, the tank features a standard fit that is true to size.
These New Balance shorts are a great buy for workouts in hot weather. Their high-rise, snug fit is flattering and supportive, without restricting movement. And they're made with NB DRYx premium, which wicks sweat off your body to keep you feeling dry and fresh.
It's nice to have a layer to protect your skin from the elements while you're working out, and this option from New Balance is great — especially with a discount. It features long sleeves and a shiny reflective New Balance logo at the side. Plus, it's made of NB DRYx premium that'll wick sweat off your body.
In unpredictable weather conditions, it's easy to find excuses not to get outside to train. With New Balance's Space Dye 1/4 Zip, you'll have no excuse as it'll keep you motivated and warm without overheating. It's a versatile layer that you can easily pull on and off as you get further into your workout.
With fast-drying, moisture-wicking material, these shorts also pack an internal brief to minimize seams and provide a frictionless run. There's a back zip pocket, too.
