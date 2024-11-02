REI early Black Friday sale — 11 deals I’d buy right now, starting at $7

If you or someone in your life loves the outdoors, I've got great news. REI is having an enormous sale ahead of Black Friday and a huge range of high-end apparel, accessories and gear is marked down by as much as 71% off.

As someone who writes about outdoor gear for a living, here are the 11 deals I recommend most starting with these outrageously warm and comfortable Smartwool socks for just $7, marked down from $27. And for some upper body warmth, this snazzy Columbia Cruiser Valley Soft-Shell is just $48, reduced from $99.

Check out details on both these deals, and many more, below.

REI Black Friday deals

Smartwool Snowflake Crew Socks (women's): was $27 now $7

Few things are worse than cold feet, especially when you're out and about on an adventure, whether in nature or bopping around town. Smartwool makes my absolute favorite Merino wool blend socks and $7 is an incredible deal for a pair.

Conscious Step Socks (unisex): was $15 now $7

A great stocking stuffer, not only are these socks highly rated for comfort, but each sale supports conservation efforts for the cartoon animal that appears on the socks. In this case, it's sloths, but they also have turtle socks, too. Cute, comfy and environmentally conscious, what more could you ask for in a pair of socks?

GSI Outdoors Glacier Stainless Doppio Mug: was $12 now $7

A double-walled stainless steel mug or tumbler is high up on my list of fire-side essentials; they're also primo for tailgates. This one holds 6.5 ounces, comes with an easy-sipping lid, and promises excellent temperature management whether you're sipping something hot or iced.

GSI Outdoors Microlite 500 Vacuum Water Bottle: was $27 now $9

It may not be a Stanley but this vacuum-insulated stainless steel water bottle is just as good. Featuring a secure twist-on top with a built-in rubber carrying loop, the Microlite 500 promises 10 hours of hot beverage warmth retention and 20 hours of cold beverage chilling capability.

REI Co-op Recycled Flying Disc: was $14 now $9

You don't have to be an Ultimate Frisbee dork to enjoy tossing around the old flying disc. And at a price of only $9, it's the perfect wallet-friendly investment for a sunny day.

REI Co-op Trailmade Cuff Beanie (unisex): was $22 now $10

I'm a sucker for an extra-cozy beanie, especially one with retro charm. Roomy, soft, stylish and of course, warm, the REI Trailmade Beanie is ready to be your wintertime domepiece staple for just ten smackeroos.

REI Co-op Logo Beanie (unisex): was $24 now $11

Fancy a slightly warmer cuffed beanie? For one more dollar, consider upgrading to the wool and acrylic REI logo beanie. The branding is less retro but also more tastefully sized. More importantly, users call it a real ear-saver when the temps drop.

Outdoor Research Echo Ubertube: was $20 now $14

Protect your neck, face and head from both the wind and the sun's harmful rays with this lightweight, super-breathable, and versatile neck gaiter. It provides UPF 15+ sun protection and is also sweating-wicking and quick drying.

adidas Own The Run Base Jacket (women's): was $90 now $44

I had to do a double-take when I saw the price of this sporty-cool women's running jacket with classic adidas styling. Featuring a zippered chest pocket, built-in hood, bungee cord hem and windproof design, it's both sleek and highly functional. Plus, it's available in all sizes.

REI Co-op Swiftland Pack Running Anorak (unisex): was $94 now $46

Continuing our tour of highly-discounted, fresh-looking jackets, we have the unisex REI Swiftland packable anorak in Cosmic Magenta/Saragasso and also with lots of sizes to select from. Wind and water-resistant and with built-in ventilation, it's a serious piece of outwear with a fun disposition.

Columbia Cruiser Valley Soft-Shell jacket (men's): was $99 now $48

Columbia makes exceptional outerwear at competitive prices. So when a staple like the Cruiser Valley Soft-Shell is marked down by 50%, it's worth taking note of. This comfy, classic style full-zip is stretchy, cozy and plenty warm. Built for hiking and outdoor adventures, it's just as equally suited for running errands.

