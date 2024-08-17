No, not sit-ups — use this 5-move workout instead to strengthen your core and improve your posture

Sit-up haters, we've got a sit-up free workout ready and waiting for you to use—but if you love sit-ups, feel free to tack them onto the end of this five-move bodyweight routine.

The one thing we would advise acquiring before getting stuck into the core workout is an exercise mat (such as one of the best yoga mats), this adds a little extra protection for your back and joints during a floor-based routine like this one.

Developed by trainer Cindy Yu, this workout is all about challenging the muscles in your core to strengthen and tone your midsection. It's an equipment-free session so you can take these moves with you to the gym, on vacation, or just enjoy doing them from the comfort of your own home.

Let's take a look at the exercises, learn from Yu's demonstrations and explore some the benefits of the core building session.

Watch Yu's five-move core workout

A post shared by Cindy Yu | Online Trainer (@cindyyufitness) A photo posted by on

You'll spend 30-45 seconds on each exercise and make sure you spend this amount of time on each side of the body per move. The aim is to complete four to five rounds in total but depending on how regularly you train your core, you may need to allow yourself short breaks to help you finish the full workout with proper form.

These are the moves you'll need for this short workout, but if you're new to any of them or could use a refresher, you can check out Yu's demonstrations on Instagram before getting started.

Plank knee drive pike

Curl leg kick out

Bear pose rotate and reach

Reverse plank knee in leg lift

Kick out leg extension

There's nothing wrong with sit-ups — in fact, they're great for targeting your rectus abdominis (the 'six-pack' muscle). However, we understand that they can get a bit repetitive when they frequently appear in many of the best ab workouts.

Sign up to get the BEST of Tom's Guide direct to your inbox. Get instant access to breaking news, the hottest reviews, great deals and helpful tips. Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

The good news is, you aren't losing out on any core gains by ditching the sit-ups and instead giving Yu's five move routine a shot. Her collection of exercises engage various muscles in the core, including the obliques, transverse abdominis, and lower back.

The more muscles in the core you engage, the greater strength gains you can make, and you can improve things like stability and posture. And this has practical benefits, too, as it's no secret that a strong core is the unsung hero of good posture.

A bit like how a well-built building relies on strong foundations, the core muscles are the foundation of your mid and upper body. In strengthening the muscles of your abdomen, lower back, and pelvis, you can create a robust framework that keeps your spine aligned and prevents slouching or overarching.