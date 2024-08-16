You only need a kettlebell and this 30-minute workout to build full-body muscle and boost your metabolism
Just 30 minutes of kettlebell fun
Building full-body strength can sound like quite the challenge to undertake but you don't need to overcomplicate your training to get there. If you've got access to one of the best kettlebells and have a spare 30 minutes then we have the perfect starting point for building strength and muscle in your upper and lower body.
Kettlebells are an extremely versatile strength training tool and can be worked into a whole host of exercises, activating muscles to offer up a solid heart rate-raising workout. Plus, the best kettlebell exercises are a sure way to fire up your core muscles, for improved strength and muscle definition in your midsection.
Once you've recruited your trusty kettlebell, you just need to get to know the full-body routine designed by trainer Heather Roberston. If you're more of a visual person, you can set up the video below showing her doing the workout and train alongside her.
Alternatively, we've outlined the workout structure below for those who prefer to move at their own pace or enjoy their favorite tunes through their best workout headphones, rather than listening to a generic YouTube soundtrack.
Watch Heather Robertson's 30-minute kettlebell workout
Robertson has factored a warm-up and cool-down into the routine. The warm-up wakes up your joints and muscles to perform at your best. Meanwhile, the cooldown aids your recovery, essential for the repair and growth stage of strength training.
It's a three-circuit routine, with four exercise in each. These are the moves you'll need to get started:
- C1: Single-arm row (R)
- C1: Single-arm row (L)
- C1: Overhead triceps press
- C1: Squat & row
- C2: Crunch & press
- C2: Push-up & press
- C2: V-Sit & curl
- C2: Reverse crunch
- C3: Stationary lunge (R)
- C3: Stationary lunge (L)
- C3: Deadlift
- C3: Swing & switch
While some like to spend hours strength training in the gym, Robertson keeps this full-body session short and snappy by formatting it into intervals. On each exercise, you will work hard for 40 seconds followed by 20 seconds rest before moving on to the next move.
This is known as high-intensity interval training (HIIT) and has many benefits beyond being an extremely time-efficient way to increase your strength. The high-intensity element of these circuits will also give your metabolism a healthy boost.
To 'boost your metabolism' is thrown around a lot in the fitness world, but it refers to is the fact that exercise can increase the rate at which your body burns calories. Some workouts are more effective at this, a popular and well-known one being HIIT.
When you combine resistance training with high-intensity training (to get high-intensity resistance training or HIRT), you can increase your metabolic rate both during and after exercise. The technical term for this is excess post-exercise oxygen consumption (EPOC), but it's also often referred to as the 'afterburn effect'.
Lastly, thanks to the variety of kettlebell exercises included in this routine, from powerful rows to explosive squats, you'll have the opportunity to work muscles in your upper and lower body while engaging your core muscles. With good form, this workout can contribute to building a stronger, more defined physique.
Jessica is an experienced fitness writer with a passion for running. Her love for keeping fit and fueling her body with healthy and enjoyable food quite naturally led her to write about all things fitness and health-related. If she isn’t out testing the latest fitness products such as the latest running shoe or yoga mat for reviewing then she can be found writing news and features on the best ways to build strength, active aging, female health, and anything in between. Before then she had a small stint writing in local news, has also written for Runners World UK (print and digital), and gained experience with global content marketing agency, Cedar Communications.
Born and raised in Scotland, Jessica is a massive fan of exercising and keeping active outdoors. When at home she can be found running by the sea, swimming in it, or up a mountain. This continued as she studied and trained to become a PPA-accredited magazine journalist in Wales. And since working and living in London, she splits her time between weight training in the gym, trying new fitness classes, and finding scenic running routes. Jessica enjoys documenting this on her fitness-inspired Instagram page @jessrunshere where she loves engaging with like-minded fitness junkies.
She is a big fan of healthy cooking and loves learning more about this area with expert nutritionists she has met over the years. Jessica is a big advocate for building healthy relationships with food rather than building restrictive attitudes towards it. When she isn’t eating or running she also enjoys practicing yoga in her free time as it helps her to unwind and benefits her performance in other sports.