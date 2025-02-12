No gym needed — this 4-move dumbbell workout builds lower body muscle and a stronger core
Try these 4 moves for stronger legs, glutes and core
Your legs and glutes are some of the largest muscles in your body, so it’s worth giving them some attention in your workouts. But not everyone wants to hit the gym, and that shouldn’t be an obstacle to building lower-body strength.
Instead, you can strengthen your legs, glutes, and core with just a dumbbell and these four moves.
This routine comes from online trainer Sandy Sklar, one of my go-to trainers for effective, minimal-equipment strength sessions. The best part? You can do this workout anywhere, whether it’s in your living room, a small corner of a busy gym, or in your local park.
When choosing the right dumbbell weight, go for something challenging but manageable. You want to feel the resistance without compromising your form. Otherwise, you won’t be hitting the right muscles or completing all your reps.
If you work out at home, a pair of the best adjustable dumbbells can be a great investment. This style of weight allows you to increase or decrease the weight as needed.
Ready to get started? Watch Sklar’s demonstrations below.
Watch Sandy Sklar's 4-Move Dumbbell Lower Body Workout
A post shared by Sandy Sklar | Fitness Trainer (@sandysklarxfit)
A photo posted by on
- Single leg Romanian deadlift
- Reverse lunge
- Single leg hinge to reverse lunge
- Static split squat with calf raise
To complete the full routine, you will do eight to ten reps of each exercise and aim for two to four sets per leg. If you want to get the most out of this workout, Sklar instructs, 'You MUST complete all four exercises on one side first, to get the full effect'.
On the surface, the four moves may seem like they are all about the legs, but your core is also working hard to help keep you balanced. The single-leg Romanian deadlift and single-leg hinge to reverse lunge force your abs to switch on so you don’t tip over as you move.
Meanwhile, the reverse lunge and split squat with a calf raise challenge your core some more by keeping your torso upright and steady. And that calf raise? It makes things even trickier, so your core has to work extra hard to keep you from wobbling.
Unilateral exercises
All of these exercises are unilateral, meaning they work one side of the body at a time. This is great for correcting muscle imbalances, as both sides have to put in equal effort. In contrast, bilateral exercises (where both sides work together) allow you to lift heavier but can sometimes lead to your dominant side taking over and causing muscle imbalances.
While this style of exercise may feel more challenging, it also makes you think more about how your body moves. I find the more I focus on maintaining balance and control, the more I build a better connection between my mind and muscles.
Since control is so important, it’s best not to rush through these exercises. Moving too quickly can throw off your form and make the moves less effective. Instead, slowing down helps you stay in control and also increases time under tension. This is a technique that keeps your muscles working for longer and can lead to greater strength gains over time.
Jessica has been a fitness writer at Tom’s Guide since 2023, bringing three years of experience writing about health, fitness, and the great outdoors. Her passion for exercise began during her childhood, where she spent weekends hiking and competing in local athletics club events. After earning a master’s degree in journalism from Cardiff University, Jessica found the perfect way to combine her love of storytelling and fitness into a career.
Jessica is passionate about testing fitness gear and tech, using her reviews to help readers make informed buying decisions. She ran her first marathon in April 2024, finishing it in 3 hours and 48 minutes. Through her training, she’s developed a deep understanding of what it takes to grow as a runner, from effective workouts and recovery techniques to selecting the right gear for every challenge.
When she’s not at her desk, Jessica enjoys spending time in the kitchen crafting new recipes, braving cold water swims and hiking.
