These 3 exercises build full-body and core strength you can brag about (because who has time for more?)

I have three moves that will help you build full-body and core strength you can brag about — and all you need is a set of dumbbells or the best kettlebells for weightlifting.

Suppose you haven’t already tried these exercises. In that case, I recommend checking out the instructions below and warming up with a few light sets or even using your bodyweight until you feel comfortable enough with the movement patterns to load them up.

The heavier you go, the more resistance your muscles must overcome, which requires plenty of core engagement, helping you to strengthen these muscle groups tenfold. Ready to try them out? Here they are.

What are the exercises?

Grab a set of weights and try these.

1. Suitcase deadlift

The great thing about deadlifts? There are many variations you can try depending on the weights you have. If you use dumbbells, focus on holding them at an angle so that you can tap the ends of the dumbbells to the floor with every rep. Otherwise, use kettlebells.

Hold a weight in each hand and stand with feet hip-width apart

Softly bend your knees without squatting and engage your core

Perform a deadlift by driving your hips back and hinging forward at the hips, lowering the weights to touch the ground on either side of your feet

Keep your back straight, chest lifted and shoulders set back and down

Pause at the bottom of the move, squeeze your lats and core muscles, then drive through both feet to stand up with the weights

Squeeze your glutes at the top and stand tall, fully extending your hips and knees.

Learn how to deadlift with perfect form here. Aim for 8-12 reps and 3-4 sets.

2. Dual gorilla row

Gorilla rows use a unique foot position to engage more of the muscles down your posterior chain (the back of your body) as you hinge forward at the hips.

You may also feel a gentle pull along your hamstrings and your core muscles working harder to keep you stable as you row — these muscles will help with anti-rotation.

To make this move more challenging, position your chest parallel to the floor and row from the ground every rep — this is known as a “dead stop” row.

Stand with your feet wider than shoulder-width apart and hold a weight in each hand

Place your weight through your big and little toes and heels

Hinge forward at the hips so that your chest is roughly parallel to the ground and softly bend your knees. Keep your back flat without hunching

Row both weights toward your back pocket and squeeze your lats, keeping your elbows close to your body as you pull the weights toward you

Pause, then lower the weights to the floor and repeat.

Aim for 8-12 reps and 3-4 sets.

3. Squat press

The squat press offers a double whammy by strengthening your upper and lower body while relying on your core muscles for stabilization as you hold the weights at your shoulders. It’s the very definition of a full-body exercise.

Stand with your feet roughly hip or shoulder-width apart

Clean your weights to your shoulders and drive your elbows upward and forward to shelf them

Perform a squat, sitting your hips back and lowering until your thighs are roughly parallel with the ground

Drive through your heels to stand, then press the weights overhead and lock out your arms at the top

Control the weights back to your shoulders as you move straight into the next squat rep

Keep your chest up and back straight without hunching, and remember to drive the powerful movement with your core muscles and legs

Aim for 8-12 reps and 3-4 sets.

3 reasons to try these weightlifting moves

Short on time? Three reasons you don’t want to avoid these moves.

They're compound exercises: This means each move targets multiple large (and small) muscle groups at the same time. For example, deadlifts work your lower back, core, hips, glutes, quads and hamstrings, and engage your arms and shoulders. This makes them efficient at building strength, muscle and coordination.

They also target your core: While they're not traditional core exercises, each move requires core engagement for stabilization to help you carry heavy loads while moving. This means your deep core muscles will work as well, not just the more superficial ones like your six-pack.

They burn more calories: Although this isn't a HIIT session (the format for these moves follows a more traditional gym-based hypertrophy session than high intensity), compound exercises typically require more energy and burn more calories as they recruit more muscle groups together. That means energy expenditure is typically higher than, say, during a biceps curl or sit-up.