I did this trainer's 6-minute core workout everyday for a week — here's what happened to my body

I recently discovered a three-move core-building workout from one of my favorite online fitness trainers and decided I'd use the routine every single day for the week. My goal? To build a better habit of core training and strengthen my midsection along the way.

At one point, having a washboard set of abs was on my wish list. But now, I care more about the deeper benefits of building core strength. I love running, enjoy building strength with weights and bodyweight exercises, and incorporate yoga into my routine for recovery and mobility. The common thread between all these activities? A strong core makes them easier and helps me move with better control and stability.



So with that, I'm getting myself back on the core muscle training wagon with Sandy Sklar's 6-minute core routine.

What is the 6-Minute Core Workout?

Reverse crunch to extended leg hip raise

Ankle taps

Low plank with alternating leg (glute) raise

Sklar's ab routine involves performing all three of the exercises listed above back to back for 30 seconds each and then repeat this four times over. Sklar notes that you can take minimal rest if needed.

A three exercise core session might not sound much but once you get to the fourth circuit, you might reconsider. Here's how I got on after doing this workout everyday for a week straight.

I liked being able to do it at home

The weather has been pretty grim in the UK so far in 2025, and when the option to work out indoors presents itself, I take it. If I can do it in the comfort of my own home, even better. That’s why Sklar’s introduction to this workout reeled me in when she said, "Grab a cozy spot on the floor for one quick ABSolute killer core set."

That’s exactly what I did. I rolled out my best yoga mat, put on my comfiest workout gear, and got stuck into the exercises. The beauty of a home workout like this is that there are no barriers. There is no need to brave the cold, commute to the gym, or worry about finding equipment.

Of course, working out at home does come with distractions like household chores, emails, or even the temptation to lounge on the sofa instead. But setting a clear intention, like committing to just 6 minutes, can make all the difference.

It hit the abs and core muscles

The abs are just one part of the core. Specifically, they refer to the rectus abdominis, the long muscle that runs vertically along the front of your torso. When people talk about getting a six-pack, this is the muscle they’re targeting. But a strong core is about much more than aesthetics.

The core is a group of muscles that extend beyond just the abs, including the trunk and hip muscles that surround the spine, abdominal viscera, and hips. If you want to know how abs and core muscles differ and why it matters, check out our guide: Abs vs core muscles — here’s why you should know the difference.

This routine includes a nice mix of core exercises that also hit the abs. For example, the Reverse Crunch to Extended Leg Hip Raise targets the lower abs while also engaging the deep core stabilizers. The Ankle Taps shift the focus to the obliques, which are key for side stability and rotational strength. Finally, the Low Plank with Alternating Leg Raise works both the deep core muscles and the glutes for a little bonus booty pump.

My form got sloppy

At the start of the routine, my form felt solid. I was engaging my core properly, moving with control, and focusing on technique. But as the various rounds went on I could feel fatigue set in to my core muscles and I noticed my movements becoming sloppier. The same thing happened as I repeated the workout over the course of the week. Some days, I felt stronger while others, I caught myself compensating with other muscle groups instead of engaging my core properly.

That said, you don’t need to do ab workouts every day to build core strength. My efforts to complete this particular workout every day for a week were purely for the sake of a challenge.

Back to the point, good form is crucial, not just for getting the most out of the exercises but also for avoiding strain on the lower back or other joints. To keep your form in check, it helps to take note of Sklar’s demonstrations and really focus on activating the right muscles. A good cue for engaging your core is to think about pulling your belly button toward your spine.

If you’re unsure whether your form is correct, consider recording yourself or asking a professional, such as a personal trainer, to assess and provide feedback.