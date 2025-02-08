You don’t need crunches to build a strong core — here are 6 exercises to try instead
If you're looking for a no-fuss core strengthening workout, this trainer’s six-move, no-equipment routine has you covered. It’s completely crunch-free so it's also perfect if you’re tired of repetitive ab workouts. That doesn’t mean it’s easy, though. It's packed with tough, core and ab-focused moves designed to sculpt and strengthen your midsection.
The workout comes from popular online fitness trainer Kayla Itsines, who in the video below demonstrates how to perform each move with proper form. The routine consists of six exercises, performed for 30 seconds each (or 30 seconds per side where needed), with the goal of completing three rounds.
Need a little extra comfort? I always grab one of the best yoga mats for floor-based ab workouts like this one. A good mat helps reduce pressure on the lower back and joints, making things more comfortable.
Watch Kayla Itsines' 6-move bodyweight ab workout
It might be tempting to rush through the routine just to get it done, but at most, it will take you 15 minutes so make every rep count. Focus on engaging your core and using slow, controlled movements to maximize time under tension, which helps build strength and muscle.
Not sure if you’re actually engaging your core? It took me countless workouts to understand what trainers mean when they say, “brace your core.” The best advice I’ve received is to imagine preparing for a punch to the stomach, tighten your abs as if you’re about to take a hit. Thankfully, no punches are thrown in this workout, just the satisfying burn of your abs getting stronger.
Itsines has designed this workout so it targets multiple core muscles, including the rectus abdominis (the 'six-pack' muscles), obliques (for rotation and side stability), and deep core muscles like the transverse abdominis, which play a key role in overall stability and posture.
Core strength
While many people focus on building visible abs, true core strength goes beyond the more superficial muscles.
Strengthening the deeper core muscles improves balance, supports better posture, can enhance your performance in activities like weightlifting and running, and can even help alleviate back pain.
Of course, one ab workout doesn't have eternal results, you do have to build consistency with your core training and increase the challenge of your training as you progress. You can do this by adding resistance, such as holding a weight plate during sit-ups, extending the duration of each exercise, or progressing to more advanced variations, like moving from a side plank to a side plank with a leg lift.
