Massive New Balance sale live from $19 at Amazon — 15 early Prime Day deals I’d shop on sneakers and apparel

Amazon is slashing the prices of New Balance sneakers and apparel ahead of Prime Day
Prime Day is approaching, but Amazon’s not holding back with a massive New Balance sale that just went live. Right now this retailer is offering huge discounts on some of the best sneakers and apparel from New Balance, and you don’t want to miss out!
For starters, one of the best running shoes we’ve tested, the New Balance Fresh Foam X 1080 V13 is on sale from $109 at Amazon. We described this as “a do-it-all running shoe” with excellent cushioning and support. Make sure you snag a pair while you can!
Or, if you’re looking for an even comfier shoe to help you make the most of the summer, you can get the New Balance 202 Slide Sandal on sale from $19 at Amazon.
Sneakers and shoes
These New Balance slides are perfect for the summer — or any time of year, really. These have a soft-top bed that's super comfortable, even when you're on your feet all day. You can also configure them with either two or three straps for extra security.
These New Balance industrial shoes have seen an impressive price drop in certain sizes. Their fresh foam cushioning makes them super comfortable even when you're on your feet all day, and they have slip-resistant outsoles to make sure you stay steady. They're billed as easy to clean, too.
The versatile New Balance Nergize V3 Cross Trainers are on sale for a nice discount right now. They have a DynaSoft midsole for a soft, responsive feel underfoot and are breathable thanks to their mesh upper. I also love that some of the color options have a leopard print panel at the back for some extra style.
The New Balance FuelCell Shift Trainer Cross is on sale for huge discounts in certain sizes and colors. It features a mesh upper that's lightweight and breathable, as well as FuelCell foam to propel you forward with every step.
The Propel is a great value running shoe at its full price, so to get this version of it from just $48 in the sale is a snip. Plus, there's a great selection of color options to choose from.
The New Balance 410 V8 trainer is a stylish running shoe to hit the trails with and it's now on sale! These are kitted out with a soft bio foam in the midsole to keep you comfortable while pounding the trails and have strategic overlays to make sure you get the most out of the pair.
These flexible shoes offer plenty of support, thanks to an incredibly cushiony Fresh Foam X midsole, a TPU heel clip and a wrapped rubber outsole that looks great. With a synthetic and mesh upper and knit mesh covering the shoe's outer layer, it's also comfortable and breathable.
I'm totally in love with the fresh look that these New Balance 680v6 running shoes have in the Quarry Blue/Chrome Blue/Sea Salt colorway. But they don't just look great, as they have a Fresh Foam midsole that supports your feet with every step.
This stability shoe is an excellent choice for long runs and recovery days. It's not made to win any races, but it's supportive, durable, and planted with every stride, thanks to its wide, sturdy outsole and well-cushioned midsole. It even made our list of the best running shoes you can buy.
We gave the New Balance FuelCell SC Elite v4 shoes four-stars in our full review, calling the carbon-plated runners "a great-looking, marathon-friendly shoe that can handle a mixture of paces." This racing shoe is powered by the FuelCell midsole and thinner carbon fiber plate to make transitions smooth and stable.
Apparel
Dominate your workout with this fast-drying tank that wicks moisture away from your body. Made with soft poly knit material and a racerback design, the tank features a standard fit that is true to size.
These New Balance shorts are a great buy for workouts in hot weather. Their high-rise, snug fit is flattering and supportive, without restricting movement. And they're made with NB DRYx premium, which wicks sweat off your body to keep you feeling dry and fresh.
It's nice to have a layer to protect your skin from the elements while you're working out, and this option from New Balance is great — especially with a discount. It features long sleeves and a shiny reflective New Balance logo at the side. Plus, it's made of NB DRYx premium that'll wick sweat off your body.
In unpredictable weather conditions, it's easy to find excuses not to get outside to train. With New Balance's Space Dye 1/4 Zip, you'll have no excuse as it'll keep you motivated and warm without overheating. It's a versatile layer that you can easily pull on and off as you get further into your workout.
With fast-drying, moisture-wicking material, these shorts also pack an internal brief to minimize seams and provide a frictionless run. There's a back zip pocket, too.
