Huge New Balance sale from $21 — here's 19 sneaker and apparel deals I'd shop now

If you're looking to update your gym wardrobe or want a comfy fit for everyday wear this summer, the New Balance sale has you covered. With over 200 items currently sporting varying discounts, there's a little something for everyone.

From tees and shorts to running shoes, there's plenty of great deals to shop at New Balance. For instance, the New Balance 1000 sneakers are on sale for just $109 — a rare discount for these classic kicks. You can also snag the Athletics Tank for just $32.

With summer right around the corner, now is the perfect time to grab some lighter fits and brand-new sneakers for those sunny runs and workouts. Here are the 19 sneaker and apparel deals I recommend shopping from New Balance.

Sneaker Deals

New Balance Brandon Westgate 508 (Unisex): was $84 now $69 at New Balance Athletics, Inc. Skate shoes are real trendsetters, but you don't need to be on a board (or even know how to get on one) to wear them. This sleek design sports a classic rubber cup outsole and reflective detailing that's very popular right now. Shoppers clearly agree as, at time of writing, over half the sizes had already sold out.

New Balance MX857V3 (Men’s): was $139 now $99 at New Balance Athletics, Inc. When you're after a not-so-serious training shoe or a new pair to put into your everyday rotation, this pick is an excellent all-rounder. And there's five different widths to make sure you get the comfiest fit. With a nearly 30% saving, that's some solid cash back on a New Balance classic.

New Balance 1000 (Unisex): was $149 now $109 at New Balance Athletics, Inc. New Balance makes seriously trendy lifestyle shoes and the 1000s are some of my personal favorites. Originally released in 1999, they're straight out of the archives and come with a blend of mesh and suede with overlay panels for a retro look. Plus, ABZORB cushioning makes for a comfy fit for everyday wear.

New Balance FuelCell Rebel v4 (Women’s): was $139 now $109 at New Balance Athletics, Inc. There's a fair few shoes in my recommendations focused on carrying you through long distances, but if you're after a shoe for a quick run that'll help you pace day in and day out, the FuelCell Rebel v4 is my favorite pick. The responsive underfoot and geometric midsole will put a bounce back into your step for $30 off.

New Balance Fresh Foam X 840v1 (Men’s): was $139 now $109 at New Balance Athletics, Inc. New Balance is certainly partial to a pop of color, but sometimes a sleek classic might be just what you're after. The 840s are a great day-to-day shoe when you're in the mood for a leisurely walk or taking a rest day from training. It's got all the usual features of a comfy NB shoe; cushioned midsole, mesh outer and a molded heel.

New Balance 9060 (Unisex): was $149 now $124 at New Balance Athletics, Inc. The 9060s are a seriously on-trend shoe right now and New Balance knows it since only 3 out of the 17 different colorways are on sale. But, for this uniquely designed and super secure fit, I'll take the 17% off with a smile on my face. This shoe is perfect for everyday wear when you're craving comfort. But hurry, it's selling out fast.

Apparel Deals