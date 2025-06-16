Huge New Balance sale from $21 — here's 19 sneaker and apparel deals I'd shop now
Secure some great savings just in time for summer
If you're looking to update your gym wardrobe or want a comfy fit for everyday wear this summer, the New Balance sale has you covered. With over 200 items currently sporting varying discounts, there's a little something for everyone.
From tees and shorts to running shoes, there's plenty of great deals to shop at New Balance. For instance, the New Balance 1000 sneakers are on sale for just $109 — a rare discount for these classic kicks. You can also snag the Athletics Tank for just $32.
With summer right around the corner, now is the perfect time to grab some lighter fits and brand-new sneakers for those sunny runs and workouts. Here are the 19 sneaker and apparel deals I recommend shopping from New Balance.
Quick Links
- shop the entire New Balance sale
- New Balance Sport Essentials Logo Tee (Men’s): was $29 now $21
- New Balance RC Short 5” (Men’s): was $64 now $47
- New Balance Multicolor Logo Hoodie (Women’s): was $69 now $51
- New Balance Brandon Westgate 508 (Unisex): was $84 now $69
- New Balance Debut Sculpture Hoodie (Men’s): was $99 now $74
- New Balance Color Blocked Jacket (Women’s): was $124 now $92
- New Balance MX857V3 (Men’s): was $139 now $99
- New Balance FuelCell Rebel v4 (Women’s): was $139 now $109
- New Balance 9060 (Unisex): was $149 now $124
- New Balance FuelCell SC Trainer v3 (Men’s): was $179 now $143
- New Balance FuelCell SC Elite v4 (Women’s): was $249 now $199
Sneaker Deals
Skate shoes are real trendsetters, but you don't need to be on a board (or even know how to get on one) to wear them. This sleek design sports a classic rubber cup outsole and reflective detailing that's very popular right now. Shoppers clearly agree as, at time of writing, over half the sizes had already sold out.
When you're after a not-so-serious training shoe or a new pair to put into your everyday rotation, this pick is an excellent all-rounder. And there's five different widths to make sure you get the comfiest fit. With a nearly 30% saving, that's some solid cash back on a New Balance classic.
New Balance makes seriously trendy lifestyle shoes and the 1000s are some of my personal favorites. Originally released in 1999, they're straight out of the archives and come with a blend of mesh and suede with overlay panels for a retro look. Plus, ABZORB cushioning makes for a comfy fit for everyday wear.
There's a fair few shoes in my recommendations focused on carrying you through long distances, but if you're after a shoe for a quick run that'll help you pace day in and day out, the FuelCell Rebel v4 is my favorite pick. The responsive underfoot and geometric midsole will put a bounce back into your step for $30 off.
New Balance is certainly partial to a pop of color, but sometimes a sleek classic might be just what you're after. The 840s are a great day-to-day shoe when you're in the mood for a leisurely walk or taking a rest day from training. It's got all the usual features of a comfy NB shoe; cushioned midsole, mesh outer and a molded heel.
The 9060s are a seriously on-trend shoe right now and New Balance knows it since only 3 out of the 17 different colorways are on sale. But, for this uniquely designed and super secure fit, I'll take the 17% off with a smile on my face. This shoe is perfect for everyday wear when you're craving comfort. But hurry, it's selling out fast.
When I see the word 'Gore-Tex', I immediately think about different running weather, especially rain – and this shoe is geared for wet terrain. With its Gore-Tex waterproof construction all the way to its Hydrohesion outsole, you've got a shoe that'll keep your feet dry and your grip strong.
When we reviewed the FuelCell SC Trainer v3, we called it "an impressive plated training shoe that offers the perfect blend of comfort and propulsion for marathons". But, you don't have to run marathons to enjoy this excellent running shoe with its bouncy midsole, outsole designed for traction and plush mesh upper for the ultimate breathability. A solid performer, no matter the distance.
One of TG's expert testers ran the 2024 London Marathon in the FuelCell SC Elite v4 and they were seriously impressed with how it tackled the distance. And right now, you can secure a spectacular 20% off this race day shoe with its full carbon plate and durability to last all the way through training in preparation for the big day.
Apparel Deals
This tee is a staple of any New Balance wearer's wardrobe and while it comes in six different colors, only the 'Dusk Shower' is sporting a mega 27% off. So, slip this iconic look into your everyday rotation for as little as $21.
Something New Balance is great at is jazzing up their logo in a multitude of ways. And this retro gradient is eye-catching against its linen color. It's a cropped tee, so you might like to pair it with something high-waisted, like the leggings I'm also recommending below.
With summer fast approaching, it's time to swap out long-sleeves for no sleeves at all and this Athletics Tank is a perfect substitute. Breathable with fast-drying technology, it's a great lightweight fit when the weather heats up.
Another great summer pick are these 5-inch shorts tailored for every run. They've got a four-way stretch for the comfiest of running fits, as well as a built-in brief. If you're thinking of buying, New Balance suggests sizing up if you're in-between sizes.
This cotton fleece hoodie comes in a comfy oversized fit for anyone looking for something to throw over as an extra layer. It's 26% off right now, so even if you don't feel like it's hoodie weather, you can secure the discount now for when the weather turns.
Much like New Balance makes comfy everyday lifestyle shoes, they also make great pants. These ones in particular could become one of your day-to-day essentials with an elasticated waistband, hidden zipper pocket and snap closure.
I love a high rise legging and these from New Balance are in my workout rotation. And to make sure they're not falling down, there's even an drawcord in the waist to make for the perfect fit. A solid pair of leggings that'll endure even those high intensity workouts.
A lightweight jacket is a staple item for extra protection from the wind and rain. And this trendy fit from New Balance is geared towards working out too, with fast-drying technology, side pockets, elastic hem and cuffs and a full zip closure.
Another excellent hoodie pick from New Balance, this time from their collaboration with Costa Rica-based artist, Jorge Espinoza aka Debut. He's crafted a mash up of the NB logo alongside Greek architecture and sport for this unique look.
Looking for a jacket to throw on as an extra layer, but you still want to look trendy? This is one of my top picks, currently enjoying over $30 off. It uses water-resistant technology to fight the rain, as well as a mesh liner. Plus, you can grab it in a white/beige color for the same price.
Sign up to get the BEST of Tom's Guide direct to your inbox.
Get instant access to breaking news, the hottest reviews, great deals and helpful tips.
Grace is a freelance journalist working across homes, lifestyle, gaming and entertainment. You'll find her writing for Tom's Guide, TechRadar, Space.com, and other sites. If she's not rearranging her furniture, decluttering her home, or relaxing in front of the latest streaming series, she'll be typing fervently about any of her much-loved hobbies and interests. To aid her writing, she loves to head down internet rabbit holes for an unprecedented amount of time.
You must confirm your public display name before commenting
Please logout and then login again, you will then be prompted to enter your display name.