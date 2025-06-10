Huge New Balance sale is live on Amazon — save up to 50% on sneakers and fitness apparel right now
Upgrade your athletic apparel with these sporty deals
When it comes to top fitness brands, it's no secret that Amazon offers some of the best deals around. In fact, the online retailer is currently hosting a huge New Balance sale that knocks up to 50% off select running shoe styles and athletic apparel.
Whether you're looking for a training shoe, a casual pair of sneakers or some new fitness clothing, there's a little something for everyone in the New Balance sale. Plus, with Father's Day taking place this upcoming weekend, there's also tons of great deals on stylish kicks for Dad.
Discounts vary depending on color and size, so be sure to check all the options to find the best discount. Below, I’ve listed all my favorite New Balance deals starting at $23. Keep scrolling to check them out.
Quick Links
- shop all New Balance deals at Amazon
- New Balance Sport Essentials Tank (Women's): was $30 now $23
- New Balance French Terry Short (Men's): was $50 now $39
- New Balance Fresh Foam Arishi v4 (Men’s): was $74 now from $40
- New Balance DynaSoft Sport V2 (Women’s): was $69 now from $45
- New Balance 608 V5 (Men's): was $74 now from $56
- New Balance Fuelcell Propel v5 (Men's): was $119 now $56
- New Balance 237 V1 (Men's): was $79 now from $57
- New Balance Fresh Foam X Cruz v3 (Women's): was $89 now from $63
- New Balance Fresh Foam X 1440 V1 (Women’s): was $89 now from $67
Sneaker Deals
Whether you're looking for a new pair of shoes to run errands in or train for a marathon in, these Arishi v4 shoes are a great pick. They feature Fresh Foam midsole cushioning for comfort and a textured mesh upper for breathability. For support and extra durability, a rubber outsole completes this shoe.
Pick up a pair of New Balance shoes for under $50? Don’t mind if I do. No-sew construction and an adjustable lace closure makes for a snug fit. And, if you're worried they won't match your running gear, there are 25 different color options on Amazon.
If you prefer a sleeker sneaker, the New Balance 237 may be the right fit. Based on classic 1970s New Balance trainers, the 237 features a mix of suede and nylon for the upper and a cushioned EVA foam midsole. You can choose from a variety of stylish, earth-tone-inspired color options.
The New Balance FuelCell Shift Trainer Cross is on sale for huge discounts in certain sizes and colors. It features a mesh upper that's lightweight and breathable, as well as FuelCell foam to propel you forward with every step.
You don't need to be a father to rock the ultimate dad shoes. The New Balance 608s are right up there with the Nike Monarchs as the official sneaker of "men of a certain age" everywhere. Ironically, they're also quite in vogue with the stylish streetwear kids. Beyond being outrageously comfortable, these bad boys look their best with a few grass stains on the toe.
The Propel is a great value running shoe at its full price, so to get the latest version of it from just $56 in the sale is a snip. Only the men's is available at this discount, with a wide range of sizes of the white color included in the deal.
These flexible shoes offer plenty of support, thanks to an incredibly cushiony Fresh Foam X midsole, a TPU heel clip and a wrapped rubber outsole that looks great. With a synthetic and mesh upper and knit mesh covering the shoe's outer layer, it's also comfortable and breathable.
A solid day-to-day shoe, the Cruz v3 boasts Fresh Foam and an integrated rubber outsole for the ultimate support. While there's four colorways, it's only the 'Grey matter with titanium' where you'll secure this sweet discount.
Apparel Deals
Dominate your workout with this fast-drying tank that wicks moisture away from your body. Made with soft poly knit material and a racerback design, the tank features a standard fit that is true to size.
In unpredictable weather conditions, it's easy to find excuses not to get outside to train. With New Balance's Space Dye 1/4 Zip, you'll have no excuse as it'll keep you motivated and warm without overheating. It's a versatile layer that you can easily pull on and off as you get further into your workout.
You can score a great saving right now on these New Balance shorts. They're made of soft french terry fabric, have pockets at the sides and back and an external drawcord to adjust the fit.
With fast-drying, moisture-wicking material, these shorts also pack an internal brief to minimize seams and provide a frictionless run. There's a back zip pocket, too.
It can be seriously hard to find a good pair of leggings that provide support, coverage, and comfort. With New Balance's Sleek High Rise leggings, you've got a fast-drying poly knit construction that feels buttery soft against your skin. They're great for just about any activity.
Olivia is a Deals Writer at Tom’s Guide. She loves all things lifestyle, shopping, and sourcing the best deals from some of the top brands, retailers, and websites around. From fashion and beauty to smart home and tech, she has an eye for finding practical, stylish, and reasonably-priced items that help make life simpler (and a little more aesthetically-pleasing). Olivia has over five years of experience writing lifestyle, commerce, and branded content for Patch.com. In her free time, she enjoys trying out new exercise classes, binge-watching the latest viral TV shows, cooking, spending time with family, and taking long walks with her dog, Gus.
