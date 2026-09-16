I've worn Converse Chuck Taylors for years, and these 15 styles are instantly worth buying

Is there a more iconic American sneaker than the Converse Chuck Taylor All-Star?

The earliest version of the classic shoe was created in 1917. It was a few years later, in 1921, that the semi-pro basketball player Charles "Chuck" Taylor joined Converse and suggested improvements to the shoes. In 1932, his vast contribution to the company was recognized and the Chuck Taylor All-Star as we know it was born.

For this article I've picked out 15 styles of the classic sneaker. There are shoes for men, women, and kids here, in a wide range of colors and designs. So whether you like to keep things clean and simple with a black and white design or something with a bit more flare, there's bound to be a pair for you here.

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