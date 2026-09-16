I've worn Converse Chuck Taylors for years, and these 15 styles are instantly worth buying
Add some classic American style to your wardrobe
Is there a more iconic American sneaker than the Converse Chuck Taylor All-Star?
The earliest version of the classic shoe was created in 1917. It was a few years later, in 1921, that the semi-pro basketball player Charles "Chuck" Taylor joined Converse and suggested improvements to the shoes. In 1932, his vast contribution to the company was recognized and the Chuck Taylor All-Star as we know it was born.
For this article I've picked out 15 styles of the classic sneaker. There are shoes for men, women, and kids here, in a wide range of colors and designs. So whether you like to keep things clean and simple with a black and white design or something with a bit more flare, there's bound to be a pair for you here.
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Will Salmon is Tom's Guide's Collections Editor, curating advice on the best products to spend your money on. Will has been writing about tech and entertainment for almost 20 years, including stints as GamesRadar+'s Streaming Editor, editing comics website Newsarama, and writing for lots and lots of magazines. You can read his work in SFX magazine, GamesRadar+, and right here on Tom's Guide.
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