Swap your summer cologne for one of these 12 cozy fall fragrances

As we move into fall, it's time to put your fresh and light fragrances aside for a while and embrace warmer, darker scents instead. After the high heat of summer, the cooler climes of Autumn should make it a season of comfort. That typically means spicy, woody fragrances, or perhaps those that have a rich, gourmand profile.

For this article I've selected 12 terrific fragrances, all of which fit those categories. There's the perfectly-named By The Fireplace from the currently in vogue house of Maison Margiela, the all time classic Tobacco Vanille from Tom Ford and, for those with the cash to splash, the gorgeous Delphinus from Creed – plus many more. Check out our picks below and smell fantastic this fall.

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