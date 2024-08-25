I tried this 20-minute lower-body workout to strengthen my legs and core — here's the results

Strengthening your legs doesn’t have to require lots of equipment or hours of time. If you’ve got 20 minutes and some room, you can work all the major muscles in your lower body with this quick and effective bodyweight workout from fitness influencer Kat Boley.

While I usually rely on adjustable dumbbells and barbells for my leg day workouts, a tight schedule has prevented me from heading to the gym lately. I decided to scroll through Instagram and find something I could do at home that would still challenge my quads, glutes, and hamstrings.

Boley’s workout popped up in my feed right away, and I’ve always found her programs to be enjoyable and easy to follow. So I rolled out my favorite yoga mat and gave her recent lower body workout a try.

Watch Kat Boley’s 20-minute lower body workout

Kat Boley’s bodyweight workout comprises five exercises, almost all of which combine two basic lower body movements into one fluid motion. You’ll do each exercise for 12 repetitions except for the mountain climbers, which you’ll perform for 30 seconds.

If the exercise alternates between sides, do 12 repetitions in total. Aim to complete three circuits of the exercises with minimal rest between moves. The workout should take you around 20 minutes from start to finish.

Three squat pulses to squat jump

Alternating split squat to sumo squat

Mountain climbers

Lateral lunge to curtsey lunge

Forward lunge to reverse lunge

I enjoyed all of the compound exercises she includes here, but if you’re dealing with any lower body injuries, this knee-friendly workout might be a better option. It’s also important to note that while she demonstrates each move with good form, she doesn’t provide any modifications or substitutions.

It was a lot of fun

I’m a bit of a traditionalist in my workouts, so I usually stick with fundamental moves like squats, deadlifts, and lunges. But Boley’s unique compound exercises worked my lower body in new ways, and they were also a lot of fun to do.

Parts of the workout felt more like choreography than exercise, and trying something different than what I was used to was a great way to freshen up my routine. Even though I acclimated to the movements quickly, I still had to stay engaged and focused to keep proper form and balance.

This made the already-short workout fly by. So, if you're looking to shake up your routine, Boley's workout can breathe new life into your leg day regimen.

I had to be careful changing direction

I’ve done my fair share of running and high-impact exercise over the years, and as a result, my knees, hips, and lower back can get cranky sometimes. I find I’m most likely to tweak these areas when performing twisting motions or changing directions quickly.

One particular exercise in Boley’s workout — the alternating split squat to sumo squat — felt a little risky in that regard. To be clear, I didn’t injure myself or even come close. However, the way I had to move my hips and knees could have caused an issue if I wasn’t paying very close attention.

It’s never a bad idea to exercise with caution, but this especially applies when trying new or complex movements. Resist going on auto-pilot during Boley’s workout, even if you aren’t nursing any injuries.

The high-impact moves kept my heart rate up

My lower body workouts usually pack a little cardiovascular punch, but this program really got my heart racing. According to my Apple Watch, my average heart rate for the workout was 150 beats per minute, which is similar to what I’d see when distance running or hopping on the elliptical.

The plyometric (or jumping) movements like the squat jump and mountain climbers caused my heart rate to surge even higher. So, like a high-intensity interval training (HIIT) workout, this routine is ideal if you're tight on time but need a way to work your muscles and boost your metabolism.

It’s best for intermediate fitness levels

Boley’s bodyweight workout is comprehensive and straightforward, while also offering a unique spin on a few standard lower body movements. However, I’m a big believer in mastering the basics before you try anything fancy, so I don’t think it’s the best choice for beginners.

She includes a few movements (curtsey lunges and squat jumps to be specific) that require a decent level of mobility, good body awareness, and relatively issue-free joints. It also would be great to see a few beginner-friendly modifications that would make it more accessible.

But these small points aside, if you’ve been exercising consistently or you're not just starting on your fitness journey, Boley’s bodyweight lower-body workout is a great way to take things up a notch, vary your leg sessions and engage your core for stability.