I drank lemon balm tea every day for a week to see if it could reduce stress and aid digestion — here’s my verdict

If you’ve been around me for more than 90 seconds, you’ll know that the last word anyone would use to describe me is ‘calm.’ If you’re around me with my toddler and dog in tow, you’d probably recommend I take up yoga, or wonder how one person gets through the day surrounded by such chaos.

With this in mind, when I heard about the viral TikTok trend of drinking lemon balm tea to reduce stress and anxiety, I decided to give it a try for a week to see if I noticed any difference. Read on to find out what happened.

What are the benefits of lemon balm tea?

According to recent studies, lemon balm tea offers several benefits for both mental and physical well-being. Lemon balm is a fragrant herb from the mint family, characterized by its lemon-scented leaves. It has been found to have antiviral properties, as well as being anti-inflammatory.

Reduce stress and anxiety

One of the most well-researched benefits of consuming lemon balm is its calming effect on the nervous system. This is said to reduce feelings of stress, anxiety, and nervousness. As well as helping you feel less stressed, lemon balm is thought to boost your mood and improve cognitive function and memory.

Promote more restful sleep

Lemon balm is often used as a natural remedy for conditions such as insomnia and sleep disturbances, due to its calming properties. It’s often paired with ingredients like camomile to help you fall asleep more easily and improve your overall sleep quality.

Aid digestion

Lemon balm is sometimes used in natural remedies for colic thanks to its ability to soothe digestive issues. It can also help with bloating, indigestion, gas and stomach cramps.

Antiviral properties

Lemon balm is also used in topical ointments that treat cold sores (HSV-1) thanks to its antiviral properties.

Sign up to get the BEST of Tom's Guide direct to your inbox. Get instant access to breaking news, the hottest reviews, great deals and helpful tips. Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

As a reminder, while lemon balm tea is considered safe to drink for most people, you should always check with your doctor if you’re on regular medication, or if you’re pregnant or breastfeeding.

Possible side effects associated with the consumption of lemon balm include headaches, nausea, vomiting and diarrhea. If you notice any of these side effects, stop taking lemon balm immediately.

I drank lemon balm tea every day for a week — here’s what happened

Was lemon balm tea the secret to feeling calmer? Here’s what happened when I committed to drinking lemon balm tea every day for a week.

Days 1-3

Before popping the kettle on, I had to find lemon balm to drink. I keep a fresh mint plant in my garden, so I assumed I’d be able to buy a lemon balm plant in my local supermarket, and that I’d be able to stew the leaves in my teapot.

Unfortunately, it was a little trickier to find, so I ended up having to buy dried leaves on the internet instead. I also found a ‘happy’ tea blend which contained lemon balm, turmeric and apple.

In my first few days, I committed to sipping lemon balm at my desk. I usually drink peppermint tea, and the lemon balm tasted very similar. Plus, this article gave me more of an excuse to step away from my desk for a tea break.

(Image credit: Getty Images/Westend61)

Days 4-5

While I wasn’t immediately feeling much calmer, I did need to pee more. As well as being full of antioxidants, drinking more tea means more water.

It was convenient that I was doing this challenge during a heatwave here in the UK, so sipping on a couple of cups of tea during the day helped me drink more water and avoid dehydration.

Plus, another benefit is that lemon balm tea is naturally caffeine-free. I found I was drinking less coffee, which is always a good thing, as too much leaves me feeling even more anxious.

Days 6-7

By the end of the week, I was fully on board with lemon balm tea and could quite easily make the switch from peppermint. I liked the taste and switched to my 'happy tea' blend when I wanted something a little punchier.

I didn’t notice any differences in my digestion, but I don’t often suffer from bloating or indigestion.

While I’m not sure my nervous system felt any calmer, I did find that the ritual of stepping away from my desk and making a tea, or sitting down with one after getting my son to bed, helped me carve out moments of calm during a very busy day.

I’m going to continue sipping lemon balm tea, so maybe by the end of the month, I’ll be an Instagram-perfect mum, finding calm in the chaos. Until then, I'll keep taking deep breaths when my toddler throws his dinner at the kitchen wall.

Follow Tom's Guide on Google News to get our up-to-date news, how-tos, and reviews in your feeds. Make sure to click the Follow button.