I did these 4 exercises to improve my lower body strength and mobility — here are my results

As a runner, I know how important it is to have a strong lower body — not only will it help you run faster, but strong legs will also improve your endurance, especially if you’re looking to train for longer distances.

That said, improving your lower-body strength and mobility is essential, even if you loathe the treadmill. Your lower body is responsible for helping you balance as you complete everyday tasks like climbing stairs and walking, plus preventing falls and injuries. A strong lower body supports your core and helps you sit, stand and move with better posture.

If you’re bored of endless squats and lunges, look no further — I did these four exercises to help improve my lower body strength and mobility. All you’ll need is a set of heavy weights, whether that’s a couple of the best kettlebells or a set of the best adjustable dumbbells, and some space to move.

As a reminder, if you’re new to exercise or returning to exercise following an injury or pregnancy, it’s always a good idea to speak to a personal trainer to ensure you’re moving with good form before adding weights to your workout.

What are the exercises?

The exercises are demonstrated by fitness trainer Shaina Fata. There are four different exercises, and you’ll do each exercise for 45 seconds, followed by a 45-second rest. If you prefer to work by counting your reps, she recommends completing 10-15 repetitions instead. Do three to four rounds of each exercise.

For all of the exercises, you’ll need a weight. When selecting the right weight, remember that it should make the exercise feel challenging, but never impossible. If at any point you feel the weight is making you lose form, it’s best to drop down to a lighter kettlebell or dumbbell.

A post shared by Shaina Fata ☀️ (@shainamarie.b) A photo posted by on

1. Side lunge to slide

Why: A side lunge, or lateral lunge, targets the glutes, hamstrings, quads and inner thigh muscles. The added movement in this variation keeps your muscles under tension for longer than your typical lateral lunge reps.

Sign up to get the BEST of Tom's Guide direct to your inbox. Get instant access to breaking news, the hottest reviews, great deals and helpful tips. Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

How:

Start with your legs in a wide stance, with both your toes pointed forward and holding a kettlebell in both hands in front of your chest.

Complete a side lunge, bending one knee and sending your hips behind you.

Keep your core engaged throughout.

From here, staying low, move your bodyweight to the opposite side, so you’re in a low lunge position on the opposite leg.

Stand up, and then start your next rep on the same leg.

The key here is to stay low in a squat throughout.

2. Suitcase deadlifts

Why: You’re getting a lot of bang for your buck with this functional exercise — it’s working the hamstrings and glutes, plus the upper body and your core.

How:

Place a kettlebell on either side of your feet close to your legs and stand with feet hip-width apart.

Perform a deadlift by driving your hips back, bending your knees and hinging forward to grip a kettlebell in each hand.

Keep your core engaged, back flat and pull your shoulders back and down.

Set your back, squeeze your lats and drive through both feet to stand up with the bells.

Slowly lower back down to place the kettlebells on the ground.

3. Squat up/downs

Why: This is a gruelling exercise that’ll get your heart rate up, while also working your entire body. It also stretches your hip flexors, which is especially important if you spend a lot of time sitting behind a desk.

How:

Start with your legs hip-width apart, holding a kettlebell in both hands against your chest.

Engage your core and squat down, so your knees are at a 90-degree angle.

From here, bend one knee to the ground, then the other, so you are kneeling on the mat.

Leading with the same leg, place your foot flat on the ground and step back into a low squat position. Don’t raise back to standing.

Bend the opposite knee and lower back down to kneeling. Switch your leading leg each time.

4. Reverse low lunge to knee drive

Why: This exercise targets the glutes, hamstrings and quads while working on your deep core muscles and stability.

How:

Stand on your exercise mat with your feet hip-width apart, holding a kettlebell with both hands.

Step one leg back into a low lunge, lowering your back knee to the floor. Keep your core engaged and your back straight, with your eyegaze forward.

Push from the back foot and stand up, lifting your knee towards your chest.

Pause, then without letting your foot touch the floor, step back into a low lunge.

Complete all your reps or 45 seconds on one leg before switching sides.

What are the benefits?

All of the exercises in this workout are functional exercises, which mimic movements you make in your everyday life, such as carrying two heavy bags of shopping or standing up from a kneeling position on the floor.

Functional training can help you avoid injuries, increase core strength and improve your balance and coordination.

These are also all compound exercises that’ll challenge more than just your legs. Your core will work hard throughout this workout to stabilize your torso, and your arms will get stronger as you hold the kettlebell.

Compound movements are not only great if you’re short on time, but you typically burn more calories compared with isolation exercises.

What are the results?

I added these four exercises to my strength training sessions for a week to work on my lower-body strength and mobility. While seven days isn’t long enough to notice any physical changes, I found my form improved and my hip flexors felt more mobile after completing this sequence a few times a week.

Of course, I felt this one in my legs, especially when holding an 8kg kettlebell, but it helped me work muscle groups I’d normally miss with my typical squats and lunges.

Looking to mix up your next leg day workout? Give this a go.