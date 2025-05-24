I tried this physical therapist’s hip routine for a week — and it helped more than stretching ever has

As a runner, I really resonate with Shakira when she said the hips don't lie. Mine are often tight after a heavy mileage week or race, but it's not just from training. I spend most of the working week sitting at a desk, barely moving, and I’m sure I’m not the only one.

Whether your lifestyle is mostly sedentary or you do a sport that puts stress on the hips, chances are you’ve felt that same stiffness. But TikTok recently started serving me mobility routines, clearly picking up on the fact my hips sometimes feel about 90 years old.

That’s how I came across Dr Lisa, an online physical therapist and run coach who shares helpful videos designed to improve mobility with small, achievable changes. Her five-move routine targets hip tightness and soreness.

Each move is demonstrated in a TikTok video, complete with audio cues to help you get your form right and make the most of the short session. If your hips are crying out for some relief, this could be a game changer.

Watch Dr Lisa's 5-move hip mobility routine

Dr Lisa’s hip mobility routine is not about pushing your body to its limits. It's designed to gently increase your range of motion and ease tension. "This shouldn't be painful or too intense where you're tightening your muscles up," she explains. "Our goal is to relax the muscles."

Her instructions are down below, but having tried this routine myself, I'd recommend watching the video (see above) as well, so you can see her form.

Windshield wipers with a forward fold "Put your feet out in front of you and drop your knees to one side," Dr Lisa says. "As you do this, lean over your front knee, breathe for a second, then come back up and switch to the other side." She explains that this move works on hip rotation and mobility, and notes, "This one should feel pretty good."

Hip internal rotation For this one, lie on your stomach and bring one knee out to the side. "All you're going to do is lift your foot up, pivoting from your hips," she says. It's a small but effective movement that targets deep internal hip rotation.

Downward dog leg twists Start in a downward dog position. "Lift one foot up, rotate it over so you feel a stretch in the front of your hip, and come back down," says Dr Lisa. "We're just going to alternate sides. As you do this, breathe and keep moving."

Dynamic pigeon Get into pigeon pose, then lower yourself to your elbows. "Breathe for a second, then come back up to your hands so you're flowing in and out of the stretch," she says. The key here is movement and relaxation. "Do this about ten times before switching sides."

Lying crossover Lie on your back and hug one knee to your chest. "Bring it across your body so the knee touches the floor on the opposite side, then come back and alternate," Dr Lisa says. "This should feel pretty good in the low back, the thoracic spine, and the hips."

Take it easy and move within your limits. We’re aiming for looser hips, not a pulled muscle. If anything feels sharp or uncomfortable, skip it and move onto the next exercise. Your future self (and your hips) will thank you.

Here's how I got on.

My range of motion feels better already

I stuck with the routine once a day for a week to see if it would actually make a difference. After the first try, my hips genuinely felt a bit looser. It wasn't life-changing, but there was a slight release in tension that I definitely noticed.

Over the next seven day, things continued to feel less stiff. I felt more mobile in squats and lunges at the gym, and I wasn’t as stiff warming up for runs. For example, lateral lunges usually feel tight and often painful in my hips, but this started to feel much smoother.

(Image credit: Getty/Oleg Breslavtsev)

It wasn't as boring as standard stretches

I love a good stretch, but I’m not the most patient person, and I get bored easily. You won’t catch me holding the same stretch for 60 seconds and repeating it over and over. I prefer exercises that feel more dynamic and make me focus on how I’m moving. That’s one of the reasons this routine worked so well for me.

It increased my overall body awareness

One of the good things about this routine is how it encourages you to pay closer attention to your body. Instead of rushing through stretches or workouts on autopilot, you slow down and really notice how your hips and lower back feel.

That kind of awareness helps you spot when certain areas are tighter or out of balance before they turn into bigger issues.