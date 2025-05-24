Forget the gym — build full body strength with a kettlebell and these 4 moves

Kettlebells are a versatile tool that can add a bit of variety to any workout. When the same dumbbell, barbell, and machine exercises get boring, grabbing a kettlebell can breathe new life (and new gains) into your routine.

According to a review in the Cureus Journal of Medical Science , kettlebell training can enhance strength, explosive power, muscular endurance, and coordination. Additionally, kettlebells can improve flexibility and condition key core muscles like the transverse abdominis and pelvic floor.

Try adding these 4 full-body kettlebell exercises into your fitness program. If you’ve never worked with a kettlebell before, be sure to master the correct kettlebell grips first. You may also want to meet with a certified personal trainer to ensure proper exercise form.

What are the four full body kettlebell exercises?

You’ll need one moderately heavy kettlebell to complete these exercises. Having a lighter option for certain exercises would be helpful, but it’s not necessary. A yoga mat could also come in handy for some additional cushioning.

Some of these moves can be quite challenging, so aim for one set of each exercise on your first attempt. Once you’ve grown accustomed to the movements, try 2-3 sets.

The exercises are:

1. Kettlebell press

Kettlebell Push Press Exercise | Onnit Tutorial - YouTube Watch On

Hold a kettlebell in your right hand with a “fitness rack” grip.

Stand with your feet about hip width apart.

Engage your core and maintain a neutral spine.

Bend your knees slightly.

Stand tall quickly and press the kettlebell overhead, using the momentum from your lower body to assist with the press.

Return to the starting position with control.

Continue for 10-12 repetitions, then perform on the left side.

2. Russian kettlebell swing

Russian Kettlebell Swing - YouTube Watch On

Stand with your feet about hip width apart, with a kettlebell on the ground in front of you.

Engage your core and maintain a neutral spine.

Aim your hips behind you, bend your knees, and grab the kettlebell with a “hook” grip.

Swing the kettlebell behind you, between your two legs.

Squeeze your glutes and drive your hips forward, allowing the kettlebell to rise.

Hinge at the hips and allow the weight to swing back between your legs.

Continue for 15-20 repetitions, returning the kettlebell to the starting position after the final rep.

3. Kettlebell turkish getup

How to do a Turkish get-up - YouTube Watch On

Lie on your side holding a kettlebell in your right hand with a “fitness rack” grip.

Gently roll to your back, bending your right knee and extending your left leg.

Keep your right arm extended toward the ceiling, and your eyes focused on the weight overhead.

Maintain a neutral spine.

Squeeze your abdominals, lift your head and shoulders off the mat, and rise up onto your left elbow. Keep your right arm straight and the weight aligned with your right shoulder.

Continue squeezing your abdominals and rise up onto your left hand, maintaining the weight’s alignment over your right shoulder.

Squeeze your glutes and lift your hips off the mat.

Quickly bend your left leg and place your left knee on the mat.

Lift your left hand off the mat and bring your torso to an upright position. Focus your eyes ahead of you.

Shift your body so that you’re in a half-kneeling position, with your left leg directly behind you and your right leg directly in front of you.

Press through your right foot and come to a standing position, stepping forward with your left leg.

Pause briefly.

Step your left leg behind you and return to the half-kneeling position.

Shift your torso and place your left hand back down on the floor, focusing your eyes on the weight overhead.

Lift your left knee off the floor and quickly extend it in front of you.

Lower your hips down onto the mat.

Lower yourself to your left elbow.

Lower your torso, shoulders, and head back down onto the mat.

Repeat for 2-3 repetitions, then repeat on the other side.

4. Kettlebell suitcase carry

Kettlebell Suitcase Carry - YouTube Watch On

Stand with your feet about hip width apart, with a kettlebell on the ground to your right.

Bend your knees and pick up the kettlebell with your right hand, using a “hook” grip.

Stand tall and engage your core.

Begin walking while holding the kettlebell, being sure to keep your spine in neutral alignment and your core muscles engaged.

Turn around and walk back to the starting position.

Continue for 3-5 repetitions, then repeat on the other side.

Benefits of the four full body kettlebell exercises

These four exercises are compound movements, meaning they work multiple muscle groups at once. This not only trains your body in a functional way, but also improves coordination, balance, and mobility. Compound movements are also more efficient, leading to greater calorie burn in a shorter period of time.

The glutes, transverse abdominis, latissimus dorsi, deltoids, obliques, and quads are among the many major muscles you’ll target with this routine.