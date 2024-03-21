Amazon Big Spring Sale – high-tech Columbia jackets start at just $29

Columbia Sportswear has built a reputation over the past 80+ years for producing high-quality, well-priced outerwear. Decades older than high-end Gorp-ware brands like Patagonia and The North Face, Columbia jackets remain a fantastic value in 2024. This is especially true during Amazon's Big Spring Sales event.

Columbia full-zip fleeces start at just $29, insulated jackets are $46 and cold-weather puffers start at only $94. Check out these deals and more below.

Amazon Big Spring Sale Columbia jacket deals

Columbia Benton Springs Full Zip (women's): <a href="https://target.georiot.com/Proxy.ashx?tsid=45724&GR_URL=https%3A%2F%2Famazon.com%2FColumbia-Womens-Petite-Benton-Springs%2Fdp%2FB01948PAOE%2Fref%3Dsr_1_4%3Ftag%3Dhawk-future-20%26ascsubtag%3Dhawk-custom-tracking-20" data-link-merchant="Amazon US"" target="_blank" rel="nofollow">was $65 now $29

Depending on your color and size selection, this soft and cozy full-zip fleece can be yours for as low as $29. The Barton Springs jacket features a 100% polyester fleece construction, two zippered hand-warmer pockets and an adjustable hem. Not bad for less than the price of a night out on the town.

Columbia Silver Falls Hooded Jacket (men's): <a href="https://target.georiot.com/Proxy.ashx?tsid=45724&GR_URL=https%3A%2F%2Famazon.com%2FColumbia-Silver-Falls-Hooded-Jacket%2Fdp%2FB0BKQTXNVN%2Fref%3Dsr_1_21%3Ftag%3Dhawk-future-20%26ascsubtag%3Dhawk-custom-tracking-20" data-link-merchant="Amazon US"" target="_blank" rel="nofollow">was $129 now $46

As with the fleece above, the discount applied to this jacket on Amazon varies greatly with size and color preference. That said, there are several solid choices for well under half-off retail. With similar jackets from Patagonia costing $200+, the Silver Falls insulated puffer is already an absolute steal.

Columbia Watertight II Rain Jacket (men's): <a href="https://target.georiot.com/Proxy.ashx?tsid=45724&GR_URL=https%3A%2F%2Famazon.com%2FColumbia-Watertight-Waterproof-Breathable-Collegiate%2Fdp%2FB00DQYWGCC%2Fref%3Dsr_1_8%3Ftag%3Dhawk-future-20%26ascsubtag%3Dhawk-custom-tracking-20" data-link-merchant="Amazon US"" target="_blank" rel="nofollow">was $90 now $51

If you're in the market for a seriously high-performance rain jacket at a great price, look no further. The waterproof, lightweight and packable Columbia Watertight II punches well above its price class, discounted or not. Plus, it boasts niceties like an adjustable storm hood and hem, zippered hand-warmer pockets, an abrasion resistance chin guard and more.

Columbia Mighty Lite Hooded Jacket (women's): <a href="https://target.georiot.com/Proxy.ashx?tsid=45724&GR_URL=https%3A%2F%2Famazon.com%2FColumbia-Womens-Mighty-Hooded-Jacket%2Fdp%2FB00QMQLT4C%2Fref%3Dsr_1_2%3Ftag%3Dhawk-future-20%26ascsubtag%3Dhawk-custom-tracking-20" data-link-merchant="Amazon US"" target="_blank" rel="nofollow">was $140 now $74

The Mighty Lite Hooded Jacket is extra long and jam-packed with insulating tech, making it a great choice for particularly cold weather. Features include a two-way front zipper, interior and exterior zippered pockets, a water-resistant shell and a roomy hood.

Columbia Labyrinth Loop Hooded Jacket (men's): <a href="https://target.georiot.com/Proxy.ashx?tsid=45724&GR_URL=https%3A%2F%2Famazon.com%2FColumbia-Labyrinth-Hooded-Jacket-Collegiate%2Fdp%2FB0BKQT9LTQ%2Fref%3Dsr_1_11%3Ftag%3Dhawk-future-20%26ascsubtag%3Dhawk-custom-tracking-20" data-link-merchant="Amazon US"" target="_blank" rel="nofollow">was $185 now $92

The Columbia Labyrinth Jacket is another solid choice for cold-weather environments, especially at nearly half off. It combines reflective insulating tech with synthetic down to keep you comfortable. A water-resistant outer, adjustable hood and zippered pockets add to its appeal.

Want more awesome finds from the Amazon Big Spring Sale? Many of our favorite running shoes are deeply discounted as are Garmin fitness watches and fancy water bottles.