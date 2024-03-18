Amazon Big Spring Sale – 3 Garmin smartwatch deals I’d buy right now

Deals
By Dan Bracaglia
published

Save up to 40% off for a limited time

Garmin Approach S62 golf watch.
(Image credit: Future)

The Amazon Big Spring Sale kicks off later this week, but solid deals already abound, in this case, on Garmin GPS-connected smartwatches. Whether you’re in the market for an entry-level device, or something more advanced, these TG-approved fitness-focused wearables are between 20% and 40% off. 

One of the best fitness watches for beginners, the Garmin Forerunner 55, is on sale for $149, and one of our favorite GPS smartwatches for golfers, the Garmin Approach S62, is reduced to $399

Here's a brief rundown of all the best deals on Garmin watches we've seen so far during Amazon's Big Spring Sale!

Amazon Big Spring Sale Garmin watch deals 

Garmin Forerunner 55: was $199 now $149

Garmin Forerunner 55: <a href="https://target.georiot.com/Proxy.ashx?tsid=45724&GR_URL=https%3A%2F%2Famazon.com%2FGarmin-Forerunner-Running-Suggested-Workouts%2Fdp%2FB092RCLKHN%2F%3Fth%3D1%26tag%3Dhawk-future-20%26ascsubtag%3Dhawk-custom-tracking-20" data-link-merchant="Amazon US"" target="_blank" rel="nofollow">was $199 now $149
If you love to run and want to step up your game/improve your times, look no further than the Garmin Forerunner 55. This tough-built and lightweight device provides a bevy of easy-to-interpret insights into training progress, recovery and sleep, without overwhelming users with waterfalls of metrics, like higher-end Forerunner models. It also boasts a bright screen and solid battery life.

View Deal
Garmin Venu 2: was $399 now $249

Garmin Venu 2: <a href="https://target.georiot.com/Proxy.ashx?tsid=45724&GR_URL=https%3A%2F%2Famazon.com%2FGarmin-Smartwatch-Advanced-Monitoring-Features%2Fdp%2FB0912JT6R1%3Ftag%3Dhawk-future-20%26ascsubtag%3Dhawk-custom-tracking-20" data-link-merchant="Amazon US"" target="_blank" rel="nofollow">was $399 now $249
While the Garmin Venu 2 has been replaced by the <a href="https://www.tomsguide.com/reviews/garmin-venu-2-plus" data-link-merchant="tomsguide.com"" data-link-merchant="Amazon US"">Venu 2 Plus, the OG model still gets our recommendation, especially at this price. There’s no on-wrist calling or Siri/Google Assistant. However, it does offer comprehensive fitness and health-tracking features, including SpO2 readings, a bright AMOLED touchscreen, mobile payment, onboard music storage and more, all in an attractive package. Plus, it plays equally well with Apple and Android devices. 

View Deal
Garmin Approach S62: was $499 now $399

Garmin Approach S62: was <a href="https://target.georiot.com/Proxy.ashx?tsid=45724&GR_URL=https%3A%2F%2Famazon.com%2FGarmin-Approach-Premium-Virtual-010-02200-00%2Fdp%2FB083BJSYZ9%2F%3Ftag%3Dhawk-future-20%26ascsubtag%3Dhawk-custom-tracking-20" data-link-merchant="Amazon US"" target="_blank" rel="nofollow">$499 now $399
With support for more than 41,000 golf courses worldwide, the ability to track your shot, alert you to hazards and provide GPS distance readings, the Garmin Approach S62 is one the best golf smartwatches you can buy. By the way, you can also 'tap in' this deal through <a href="https://www.anrdoezrs.net/click-8900245-13947962?sid=hawk-custom-tracking&url=https://www.garmin.com/en-US/p/647267/pn/010-02200-00" data-link-merchant="garmin.com"" data-link-merchant="Amazon US"">Garmin directly. 

View Deal

Looking for more pre-Amazon Big Spring Sale savings on fitness gear? We’ve got you covered: Fancy water bottles, including Hyrdro Flasks, are deeply discounted, and so are resistance band sets. Plus, Amazon has of our favorite smart scales, dumbbells, earbuds, apparel and sneakers for seriously good prices

Category
Arrow
Arrow
Back to Smart Watches
Brand
Arrow
Colour
Arrow
Price
Arrow
Any Price
Showing 10 of 149 deals
Filters
Arrow
Fitbit Charge 6
(Black)
1
Fitbit Charge 6 Fitness...
Amazon
View Deal
Fitbit Inspire 3
Our Review
2
Fitbit Inspire 3 Health &...
Walmart
View Deal
Garmin Forerunner 265
Our Review
3
Garmin | Forerunner 265 Watch...
Jenson USA
View Deal
Fitbit Charge 6
4
Fitbit Charge 6 - Coral |...
Verizon Wireless
View Deal
Fitbit Charge 6
5
Fitbit Charge 6 Advanced...
Lenovo USA
View Deal
Fitbit Charge 6
(Silver)
6
Fitbit Charge 6 - Porcelain /...
Target
View Deal
Fitbit Sense 2
7
Fitbit Sense 2 Advanced...
Adorama US
View Deal
Fitbit Charge 6
8
Fitbit Charge 6 GPS...
Adorama
View Deal
Fitbit Sense 2
9
Fitbit - Sense 2 Advanced...
Best Buy
View Deal
Garmin Forerunner 265
Our Review
10
Forerunner® 265 Black Bezel...
Garmin
View Deal
Load more deals
Dan Bracaglia
Dan Bracaglia
Senior Writer, Fitness & Wearables

Dan Bracaglia covers fitness and consumer technology with an emphasis on wearables for Tom's Guide. Based in the US Pacific Northwest, Dan is an avid outdoor adventurer who dabbles in everything from kayaking to snowboarding, but he most enjoys exploring the cities and mountains with his small pup, Belvedere. Dan is currently training to climb some of Washington State's tallest peaks. He's also a big photography nerd. 

See more Smartwatches Deals