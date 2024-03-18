Amazon Big Spring Sale – 3 Garmin smartwatch deals I’d buy right now
Save up to 40% off for a limited time
The Amazon Big Spring Sale kicks off later this week, but solid deals already abound, in this case, on Garmin GPS-connected smartwatches. Whether you’re in the market for an entry-level device, or something more advanced, these TG-approved fitness-focused wearables are between 20% and 40% off.
One of the best fitness watches for beginners, the Garmin Forerunner 55, is on sale for $149, and one of our favorite GPS smartwatches for golfers, the Garmin Approach S62, is reduced to $399.
Here's a brief rundown of all the best deals on Garmin watches we've seen so far during Amazon's Big Spring Sale!
Amazon Spring Sale Garmin watch deals – quick links
- Garmin Forerunner 55: was $199 now $149 @ Amazon
- Garmin Venu 2: was $399 now $249 @ Amazon
- Garmin Approach S62: was $499 now $399 @ Amazon
Amazon Big Spring Sale Garmin watch deals
Garmin Forerunner 55: <a href="https://target.georiot.com/Proxy.ashx?tsid=45724&GR_URL=https%3A%2F%2Famazon.com%2FGarmin-Forerunner-Running-Suggested-Workouts%2Fdp%2FB092RCLKHN%2F%3Fth%3D1%26tag%3Dhawk-future-20%26ascsubtag%3Dhawk-custom-tracking-20" data-link-merchant="Amazon US"" target="_blank" rel="nofollow">was $199 now $149
If you love to run and want to step up your game/improve your times, look no further than the Garmin Forerunner 55. This tough-built and lightweight device provides a bevy of easy-to-interpret insights into training progress, recovery and sleep, without overwhelming users with waterfalls of metrics, like higher-end Forerunner models. It also boasts a bright screen and solid battery life.
Garmin Venu 2: <a href="https://target.georiot.com/Proxy.ashx?tsid=45724&GR_URL=https%3A%2F%2Famazon.com%2FGarmin-Smartwatch-Advanced-Monitoring-Features%2Fdp%2FB0912JT6R1%3Ftag%3Dhawk-future-20%26ascsubtag%3Dhawk-custom-tracking-20" data-link-merchant="Amazon US"" target="_blank" rel="nofollow">was $399 now $249
While the Garmin Venu 2 has been replaced by the <a href="https://www.tomsguide.com/reviews/garmin-venu-2-plus" data-link-merchant="tomsguide.com"" data-link-merchant="Amazon US"">Venu 2 Plus, the OG model still gets our recommendation, especially at this price. There’s no on-wrist calling or Siri/Google Assistant. However, it does offer comprehensive fitness and health-tracking features, including SpO2 readings, a bright AMOLED touchscreen, mobile payment, onboard music storage and more, all in an attractive package. Plus, it plays equally well with Apple and Android devices.
Garmin Approach S62: was <a href="https://target.georiot.com/Proxy.ashx?tsid=45724&GR_URL=https%3A%2F%2Famazon.com%2FGarmin-Approach-Premium-Virtual-010-02200-00%2Fdp%2FB083BJSYZ9%2F%3Ftag%3Dhawk-future-20%26ascsubtag%3Dhawk-custom-tracking-20" data-link-merchant="Amazon US"" target="_blank" rel="nofollow">$499 now $399
With support for more than 41,000 golf courses worldwide, the ability to track your shot, alert you to hazards and provide GPS distance readings, the Garmin Approach S62 is one the best golf smartwatches you can buy. By the way, you can also 'tap in' this deal through <a href="https://www.anrdoezrs.net/click-8900245-13947962?sid=hawk-custom-tracking&url=https://www.garmin.com/en-US/p/647267/pn/010-02200-00" data-link-merchant="garmin.com"" data-link-merchant="Amazon US"">Garmin directly.
Looking for more pre-Amazon Big Spring Sale savings on fitness gear? We’ve got you covered: Fancy water bottles, including Hyrdro Flasks, are deeply discounted, and so are resistance band sets. Plus, Amazon has of our favorite smart scales, dumbbells, earbuds, apparel and sneakers for seriously good prices.
Get the BEST of Tom’s Guide daily right in your inbox: Sign up now!
Upgrade your life with the Tom’s Guide newsletter. Subscribe now for a daily dose of the biggest tech news, lifestyle hacks and hottest deals. Elevate your everyday with our curated analysis and be the first to know about cutting-edge gadgets.
Dan Bracaglia covers fitness and consumer technology with an emphasis on wearables for Tom's Guide. Based in the US Pacific Northwest, Dan is an avid outdoor adventurer who dabbles in everything from kayaking to snowboarding, but he most enjoys exploring the cities and mountains with his small pup, Belvedere. Dan is currently training to climb some of Washington State's tallest peaks. He's also a big photography nerd.