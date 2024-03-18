Amazon Big Spring Sale – 3 Garmin smartwatch deals I’d buy right now

The Amazon Big Spring Sale kicks off later this week, but solid deals already abound, in this case, on Garmin GPS-connected smartwatches. Whether you’re in the market for an entry-level device, or something more advanced, these TG-approved fitness-focused wearables are between 20% and 40% off.

One of the best fitness watches for beginners , the Garmin Forerunner 55, is on sale for $149 , and one of our favorite GPS smartwatches for golfers , the Garmin Approach S62, is reduced to $399 .

Here's a brief rundown of all the best deals on Garmin watches we've seen so far during Amazon's Big Spring Sale!

Amazon Big Spring Sale Garmin watch deals

Garmin Forerunner 55: <a href="https://target.georiot.com/Proxy.ashx?tsid=45724&GR_URL=https%3A%2F%2Famazon.com%2FGarmin-Forerunner-Running-Suggested-Workouts%2Fdp%2FB092RCLKHN%2F%3Fth%3D1%26tag%3Dhawk-future-20%26ascsubtag%3Dhawk-custom-tracking-20" data-link-merchant="Amazon US"" target="_blank" rel="nofollow"> was $199 now $149

If you love to run and want to step up your game/improve your times, look no further than the Garmin Forerunner 55. This tough-built and lightweight device provides a bevy of easy-to-interpret insights into training progress, recovery and sleep, without overwhelming users with waterfalls of metrics, like higher-end Forerunner models. It also boasts a bright screen and solid battery life.

Garmin Venu 2: <a href="https://target.georiot.com/Proxy.ashx?tsid=45724&GR_URL=https%3A%2F%2Famazon.com%2FGarmin-Smartwatch-Advanced-Monitoring-Features%2Fdp%2FB0912JT6R1%3Ftag%3Dhawk-future-20%26ascsubtag%3Dhawk-custom-tracking-20" data-link-merchant="Amazon US"" target="_blank" rel="nofollow"> was $399 now $249

While the Garmin Venu 2 has been replaced by the <a href="https://www.tomsguide.com/reviews/garmin-venu-2-plus" data-link-merchant="tomsguide.com"" data-link-merchant="Amazon US""> Venu 2 Plus , the OG model still gets our recommendation, especially at this price. There’s no on-wrist calling or Siri/Google Assistant. However, it does offer comprehensive fitness and health-tracking features, including SpO2 readings, a bright AMOLED touchscreen, mobile payment, onboard music storage and more, all in an attractive package. Plus, it plays equally well with Apple and Android devices.

Garmin Approach S62: was <a href="https://target.georiot.com/Proxy.ashx?tsid=45724&GR_URL=https%3A%2F%2Famazon.com%2FGarmin-Approach-Premium-Virtual-010-02200-00%2Fdp%2FB083BJSYZ9%2F%3Ftag%3Dhawk-future-20%26ascsubtag%3Dhawk-custom-tracking-20" data-link-merchant="Amazon US"" target="_blank" rel="nofollow"> $499 now $399

With support for more than 41,000 golf courses worldwide, the ability to track your shot, alert you to hazards and provide GPS distance readings, the Garmin Approach S62 is one the best golf smartwatches you can buy. By the way, you can also 'tap in' this deal through <a href="https://www.anrdoezrs.net/click-8900245-13947962?sid=hawk-custom-tracking&url=https://www.garmin.com/en-US/p/647267/pn/010-02200-00" data-link-merchant="garmin.com"" data-link-merchant="Amazon US"">Garmin directly.