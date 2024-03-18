Amazon Big Spring Sale has arrived — 5 great water bottle deals starting at $9

If you’re looking for the best water bottles to buy, you’re in luck, because the Amazon Big Spring Sale has nearly arrived, and I’m thirsty for these deals on water bottles.
The sale officially lands on March 20, but you don’t have to wait to pick up some excellent early spring deals to rival Best Buy and Walmart’s efforts. Right now, you can get the S'well Roamer Bottle for just $29 at Amazon during the spring sales, and we’re only just getting started.
In my line of work, I’ve tested a fair share of water bottles from leading brands during workouts like hot yoga, HIIT, CrossFit and the best walking workouts, so I know what to look for when it comes to picking the best models for all budgets, exercise styles and climates. Read on for my favorite deals right now, available for a limited time.
Amazon sale — Quick links
- shop all deals @ Amazon
- MEZMUT stainless steel water bottle: was $17 now $9 @ Amazon
- Mevoly water bottle was $22 now $7 @ Amazon
- BJPKPK insulated water bottle: was $13 now $9 @ Amazon
- Hydro Flask: was $44 now $27 @ Amazon
- S'well Roamer bottle: was $75 now $29 @ Amazon
Amazon sale — Best deals now
MEZMUT stainless steel water bottle: <a href="https://target.georiot.com/Proxy.ashx?tsid=45724&GR_URL=https%3A%2F%2Famazon.com%2FMEZMUT-Stainless-Insulated-Leak-Proof-Black%2Fdp%2FB0CFDWLC3Z%2F%3Ftag%3Dhawk-future-20%26ascsubtag%3Dhawk-custom-tracking-20" data-link-merchant="Amazon US"" target="_blank" rel="nofollow">was $17 now $9 @ Amazon
Save 44% on Amazon's Choice insulated 32oz water bottle. It comes with a straw, 3 lids and a leak-proof vacuum seal. Whatever the workout, this double-walled sports metal thermos can deliver.
Mevoly water bottle: <a href="https://target.georiot.com/Proxy.ashx?tsid=45724&GR_URL=https%3A%2F%2Famazon.com%2FAll-New-Motivational-Bottles-Marker-Tritan-Leakproof%2Fdp%2FB0CP3N7998%2F%3Ftag%3Dhawk-future-20%26ascsubtag%3Dhawk-custom-tracking-20" data-link-merchant="Amazon US"" target="_blank" rel="nofollow">was $22 now $7 @ Amazon
Take a whopping 57% off the Mevoly water bottle for a limited time, which is an excellent deal on Amazon's Choice. You'll benefit from a 32oz capacity, a time marker to help you stay hydrated and a wide mouth, complete with a carry strap. Click the on-page digital coupon to get this deal.
BJPKPK insulated water bottle: <a href="https://target.georiot.com/Proxy.ashx?tsid=45724&GR_URL=https%3A%2F%2Famazon.com%2FBJPKPK-Insulated-Bottles-Stainless-Reusable%2Fdp%2FB0BWY2PTVN%2F%3Ftag%3Dhawk-future-20%26ascsubtag%3Dhawk-custom-tracking-20" data-link-merchant="Amazon US"" target="_blank" rel="nofollow">was $13 now $9 @ Amazon
This limited-time deal gets you an insulated bottle designed to keep hot drinks hot and cold drinks cold. The double-walled vacuum-insulated bottle keeps drinks cold for up to 24 hours and comes with a leak-proof screw cap and powder coating to keep your bottle slip-free.
Hydro Flask: <a href="https://target.georiot.com/Proxy.ashx?tsid=45724&GR_URL=https%3A%2F%2Famazon.com%2Fdp%2FB0BG6NFJZ6%3Ftag%3Dhawk-future-20%26ascsubtag%3Dhawk-custom-tracking-20" data-link-merchant="Amazon US"" target="_blank" rel="nofollow">was $44 now $27 @ Amazon
We love this flask so much that we added it to our line-up of best water bottles. You can now take 38% off this highly-rated bottle for a limited time. It comes in various colorways, TempShield️ double-wall vacuum insulation and insulated flex straw cap.
S'well Roamer bottle: <a href="https://target.georiot.com/Proxy.ashx?tsid=45724&GR_URL=https%3A%2F%2Famazon.com%2Fdp%2FB07C9VMCWC%3Ftag%3Dhawk-future-20%26ascsubtag%3Dhawk-custom-tracking-20" data-link-merchant="Amazon US"" target="_blank" rel="nofollow">was $75 now $29 @ Amazon
Save a whopping 60% on another one of our top-rated water bottles from our buying guide. Beautifully designed, the high-grade stainless steel bottle keeps your water hot or cold using triple-layer insulation, whatever the weather.
Get the BEST of Tom’s Guide daily right in your inbox: Sign up now!
Upgrade your life with the Tom’s Guide newsletter. Subscribe now for a daily dose of the biggest tech news, lifestyle hacks and hottest deals. Elevate your everyday with our curated analysis and be the first to know about cutting-edge gadgets.
Sam Hopes is a level III fitness trainer, level II reiki practitioner, and senior fitness writer at Future PLC, the publisher of Tom's Guide. She is also about to undertake her Yoga For Athletes training course. Having trained to work with mind and body, Sam is a big advocate of using mindfulness techniques in sport and fitness, and their impact on performance. She’s also passionate about the fundamentals of training and building sustainable training methods. When she's not writing up her experiences with the latest fitness tech and workouts, you’ll find her writing about nutrition, sleep, recovery, and wellness.