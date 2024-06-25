Garmin Forerunner 945 is nearly half-price at Amazon right now — save $210 on one our favorite running watches
A Garmin classic for just $289
If you're on the market for a new running watch but don't want something that costs the price of a short vacation, you should check out this Garmin deal that sees the trusty Garmin Forerunner 945 reduced to $289 at Amazon right now.
We previously spotted this running watch on sale for a further $10 lower back in May but still think this is an awesome deal that will be snapped up quickly if you don't act quick.
As the Garmin Forerunner 945 is an older model, it no longer has a spot in our guide to the best running watches with the more recent Garmin Forerunner 965 taking it's place. However, it remains a steadfast favorite of ours for its reliability as a running watch.
Garmin Forerunner 945: was $499 now $289 @ Amazon
This is one of the lowest prices we have seen the Garmin Forerunner 945 on sale for. It may not be the latest Forerunner model but it's packed with essential features that benefit the training of runners and triathletes. In addition to excellent sports tracking and training analysis, the 945 features music storage and color maps. Snag this excellent Garmin deal now and save $210!
If you're deciding between the Forerunner 945 and the Forerunner 955, the key differences to note are that the Forerunner 945 lacks dual-band GPS tracking and some of the advanced training analysis found in the Forerunner 955.
While these features are appealing, they are not essential. Choosing the Forerunner 945 still gives you a durable, high-performing running watch at a lower price, especially with this current deal on Amazon.
Based on my personal experience, the Forerunner 945 was my first Garmin watch and a crucial tool in my running journey. After quitting track events as a teen, a friend gave me their Forerunner 945 years later, and it reignited my passion for consistent training and casual racing. Whether it's your first running watch or your fifth, we highly recommend the Forerunner 945.
Sign up to get the BEST of Tom’s Guide direct to your inbox.
Upgrade your life with a daily dose of the biggest tech news, lifestyle hacks and our curated analysis. Be the first to know about cutting-edge gadgets and the hottest deals.
Jessica is an experienced fitness writer with a passion for running. Her love for keeping fit and fueling her body with healthy and enjoyable food quite naturally led her to write about all things fitness and health-related. If she isn’t out testing the latest fitness products such as the latest running shoe or yoga mat for reviewing then she can be found writing news and features on the best ways to build strength, active aging, female health, and anything in between. Before then she had a small stint writing in local news, has also written for Runners World UK (print and digital), and gained experience with global content marketing agency, Cedar Communications.
Born and raised in Scotland, Jessica is a massive fan of exercising and keeping active outdoors. When at home she can be found running by the sea, swimming in it, or up a mountain. This continued as she studied and trained to become a PPA-accredited magazine journalist in Wales. And since working and living in London, she splits her time between weight training in the gym, trying new fitness classes, and finding scenic running routes. Jessica enjoys documenting this on her fitness-inspired Instagram page @jessrunshere where she loves engaging with like-minded fitness junkies.
She is a big fan of healthy cooking and loves learning more about this area with expert nutritionists she has met over the years. Jessica is a big advocate for building healthy relationships with food rather than building restrictive attitudes towards it. When she isn’t eating or running she also enjoys practicing yoga in her free time as it helps her to unwind and benefits her performance in other sports.