Forget weights — build strength all over and boost your metabolism in just 20 minutes with this bodyweight workout

If you’re short on time, high-intensity interval training (HIIT) workouts are a great option, as they pack a lot of exercise into a short window. This 20-minute routine takes things a step further, keeping the intensity high to work your muscles and raise your heart but with fewer rests.

All you need to get started is one of the best yoga mats for some under-foot grip and to make things a bit more comfortable when you’re doing floor-based exercises. But you won’t need any other equipment, so it’s ideal in a pinch or if you’re traveling without access to weights.

The session, led by Todd McCullough from TMAC Fitness, is designed as a Tabata workout, where you exercise for 20 seconds followed by a 10-second rest. If this sounds a lot like a HIIT workout, that’s because it is — Tabata is a specific variety of high-intensity training.

It was developed by scientist Izumi Tabata, and instead of training for 40 seconds with a 20-second break, you exercise at your maximum intensity for just 20 seconds followed by a short rest. It’s a challenging, but incredibly effective, way to train, especially when you’re tight on time.

Even though you’ll be working to the timer, it’s important not to rush your repetitions and do each exercise with the proper form. If you’re not sure about the technique or could use a refresher, you can follow along with McCullough’s demonstrations to practice as you go.

Watch TMAC Fitness’ 20-minute Tabata workout

20-Minute Tabata Workout. No Equipment. - YouTube Watch On

Just as you can find dumbbell HIIT workouts, some Tabata sessions include weights like kettlebells to dial up the intensity, you won’t need any of that for McCullough’s session, which relies solely on your body weight to work your muscles.

You’ll do seven rounds, with classic equipment-free moves like squats, lunges, and several push-up variations. But instead of a punishing finisher, the session ends with a five-minute stretching and meditation session, designed to help you develop the mind-muscle connection.

Sign up to get the BEST of Tom's Guide direct to your inbox. Get instant access to breaking news, the hottest reviews, great deals and helpful tips. Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

The TMAC team uses a similar technique in many of their sessions, including this six-move kettlebell workout, as McCullough believes these workouts are a tool “to be in a positive mindset every day so that you can better serve your friends your loved ones.”

Although practicing mindfulness and intense workouts may seem at odds with each other, even a short meditation before a workout can help you become more aware of your body (enhancing your mind-body connection), improve your form, and recover faster.

It’s part of a broader shift away from seeing exercise as a punishment, but as something you choose to do because it makes you feel good. But if you want a similar outlook without the high-intensity workouts, it may be worth giving some accessible somatic exercise a try too.

Of course, you can integrate these activities into your day as well, like taking a mindful walk or practicing a walking meditation. You don’t need to hit 10,000 steps, but just strolling around outside can help boost your wellbeing and overall fitness.