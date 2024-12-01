Forget sit-ups — you only need these 5 moves to build a stronger core and develop definition in your abs

The simpler the ab workout, the more likely you are to get it done. Well, that's true for me and exactly why I'm a big fan of this bodyweight core workout.



Whether I want a quick core blast that I can work through on my best yoga mat at home or I want to round off a gym session with an abs blast, the routines with the least amount of equipment and steps required the better.

This five move core workout from trainer James Stirling is the perfect recipe for getting it done and dusted, no equipment required. Plus, it's sit-up free which is always a little bonus seeing as every ab workout on this earth seems to include hauling my top half off and on a mat over and over again.

Although there aren't any weights or bands included in this routine, it's still really important that you perform each exercise with good form. This helps engage the correct muscles and avoid injury, leading to better results. If you need some pointers, check out Stirling's demonstrations below.

Watch James Stirling's 5-move bodyweight ab workout

The aim is to spend 40 seconds on each move, excluding the side plank dips which you will do for 20 seconds instead on each side, and you will take 20 seconds rest between each. Complete three rounds in total and allow yourself one minute's rest between each round.

Slow climbers x 40s

V-ups x 40s

Hip raise x 40s

Side plank dips x 20s each side

Leg lowers x 40s

If you are new to core training, Stirling says it's ok to increase your rest periods and lower the working time on each exercise to anything between 20 and 30 seconds — the main thing is to ensure you're always holding the position with proper form.



It's a wise idea to place an exercise mat underneath you while performing the best ab workouts as often they are floor based and the ground can feel very harsh on your joints and back.



Once you are on your mat and working through Stirling's workout you will complete a range of moves that target different core muscles through a mix of dynamic movements (like V-ups and Slow Climbers) and stabilization exercises (like side plank dips).

This is good if you want to target all the muscles in your core and not just your abs (people use the terms interchangeably but there is a difference between your abs and core) because the core includes multiple muscle groups, including the rectus abdominis (abs), obliques, transverse abdominis, and lower back.

If you're really eager to see results from your core workouts, remember that there isn't one successful method that works for everyone trying to develop a visibly stronger core. Lots of factors come into play such as genetics, body fat percentage and even things like hormonal differences.

However, maintaining consistency and regularity is helpful. So, aim to complete two to four core specific workouts per week. If you have the time, incorporate some compound exercises into your training, moves like squats and deadlifts, which are also great for engaging the core and increasing mid-body strength.