I tried this 30-minute no-equipment core workout — here's what happened to my abs

I recently finished a marathon training block and, as much as I'm enjoying the extra time in my week, I feel a bit lost without the hours I got so used to spending training. So for now, I've decided to channel my energy (which I'm still building back) into smaller challenges before I sign up for my next challenge, and today that came in the form of a five-move core building workout.

It mostly appealed to me because it only takes 30 minutes, which isn't long enough to come up with any excuses, and it doesn’t require any equipment, so I didn’t have to drag myself to the gym. Is it just me, or does working out inside a stuffy gym completely lose its appeal when the weather’s good?

Although it's free from weights or machines, I’d still recommend laying down one of the best yoga mats to cushion your back. I get an achy tailbone if I don’t have any padding during ab workouts. And if you loathe floor-based core moves altogether, you might prefer a standing alternative like this 10-minute standing abs workout.

If not, here’s what this mat based routine involves from online trainer James Stirling, aka the London Fitness Guy.

Watch The London Fitness Guy's 30-Minute Core and Abs Workout

Hollow Hold x 30s

Back Extensions x 30s

Leg Lifts x 30s

Shoulder Taps x 30s

Copenhagen Plank x 20s each side

Rest 30s between exercises

1 min rest after each set

Complete 5 sets

The aim of the game with this workout is to complete five (yes, five) rounds of five exercises. You work for up to 30 seconds on each move, rest for 30 seconds between exercises, and take a one-minute break between rounds. You’ll definitely want to make the most of that minute to help you get through to the end.

I have fairly average core strength and found some parts of Stirling's routine more challenging than others. I'd say it's suitable for most fitness levels, but total beginners may struggle to hold moves like the hollow hold and Copenhagen plank for the full duration in the later rounds. If you feel your core giving out early or around the halfway mark, it’s completely fine to increase the rest periods or shorten the work intervals.

After giving the workout a go, here are my main takeaways.

It's not as easy as it looks

If you don’t look like Coach Stirling when you drop into that first hollow hold, don’t let it dishearten you. I’m saying this now rather than further down because it’s easy to compare yourself to the trainer right from the start and forget that he’s been training for years. The video only shows a quick demo of each move, so you don’t see the breaks, the effort, or any slip-ups that might happen off camera.

As long as you're doing your best to follow proper form and pushing yourself to complete each exercise, you're on the right track to building strength and definition in your abs and core muscles.

You'll need to set your own timers

While Stirling has recorded himself demonstrating each exercise, there aren’t any audio cues, so it’s up to you to keep track of the timing. I set timers on my Garmin watch for each exercise and just checked the watch face during the rest periods.

I plan on using this routine again, and when I do, I'll build my own activity of the workout on my Garmin Fenix 7S to make following the workout smoother. That way, I can add each step with its duration, and my watch will buzz when it’s time to move on, saving me from setting timers as I go.

If you're looking for a watch to track your workouts, we can recommend the best fitness trackers to you or the best Garmin watches.

It isn't a race

When your core starts to burn — which it certainly did for me around round three — it’s tempting to rush through the moves just to get them over with. But all that does is sacrifice your form and reduce the potential benefits. This workout isn’t rep based, it’s time based, so speeding up doesn’t get you out of the work. You still have to stick it out until the timer runs down.

Take a cue from Stirling in his demonstrations. His movements are slow and controlled, not fast or erratic. That kind of control, paired with exercises that include extended holds, is what really challenges your muscles and helps build strength.

You're going to feel it in your core and abs

You’ll feel this routine working all around your core, not just in your abs. Some moves focus more on the front of your body, while others challenge your sides, back and even your hips. For example, I really felt the hollow hold deep in my core, while the Copenhagen plank lit up my inner thighs and midsection. The shoulder taps added some stability work too, especially through the obliques.

It’s only a handful of moves, but trust me, they pack a punch. Stick with this style of core training on a regular basis, and you’ll notice your core feeling stronger and more switched on in no time.