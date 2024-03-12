Epic L.L. Bean sale – high-tech jackets start at $44

It’s nasty weather season, and if you’re in the market for upgraded protection from the rain, wind and/or cold, I have great news: L.L. Bean is in the midst of an epic sale, and tons of high-tech outerwear is discounted, including a few of my favorite items.

L.L. Bean Primaloft Packaway Hooded Jackets are on sale for $159, down from $199, in men’s and women’s styles — I own this jacket in both black and forest green and like it better than the legendary and pricier Patagonia Nano Puff Hoody (which I also own).

Find other great L.L. Bean jacket deals below.

L.L. Bean March jacket deals

Mountain Classic Full-Zip Jacket (men’s): was $69 now $44

This lightweight and stylish full-zip jacket is made from weather-resistant nylon and features front hand-warmer pockets, an interior zippered chest pocket, and drawstrings to adjust the hood.

Bean's Sherpa Fleece Jacket (men’s): was $119 now $94

Here's another trendy and functional piece at a decent price. The Bean Sherpa Fleece is on sale in Dark Pine and Bronze and boasts a zippered chest pocket with an abrasion-resistant overlay, zippered hand pockets, a ribbed hem and cuffs, and cool-looking zipper pulls. It's also super soft.

Primaloft Packaway Hooded Jacket (men’s): was $199 now $159

I implore you to purchase this lightweight, super-cozy, warm, and stylish-enough synthetic puffer. I live in a Primaloft Packaway for roughly six months of the year (not literally) and when I'm not rocking one, the jacket packs down, as the name implies, into its zippered chest pocket for easy stowage.

Primaloft Packaway Hooded Jacket (women’s): was $199 now $159

Primaloft puffers are also discounted in women's sizes and boast all the same features: lightweight warmth, packability, and protection from wind and light precipitation. In addition to synthetic insulation, the Promaloft Packaway uses Nasa-developed Aerogel in its construction for added warmth — feel free to brag to your friends about that little fact.

Ultralight 850 Down Hooded Jacket (women’s): was $269 now $199

If the Primaloft puffer isn't warm enough for you, consider the L.L. Bean Ultralight 850 Down Jacket. A healthy amount of moisture-resistant goose-down should keep you comfortable, temp-wise. It also features a wind and water-resistant nylon outer, zippered pockets — one inside and two outside — and weighs only a few ounces more than its synthetic counterpart.

