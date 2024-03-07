Huge REI sale takes up to 50% off Patagonia jackets — 5 deals I'd buy right now

Deals
By Dan Bracaglia
published

5 REI Patagonia deals worth a look

A selection of jackets on sale at REI on a colorful background.
(Image credit: Patagonia)

I write about outerwear for a living, and the deals don't get much better than this. REI — one of my favorite outdoor retailers for high-tech clothing — is having an enormous sale on Patagonia jackets. And some of the brand's best models are up to 50% off. Here's what I recommend buying. 

Women's Patagonia Houdini Jackets are 40% off or just $64. Full-zip Patagonia fleeces are only $73, and Patagonia ski jackets are half off, knocking the price down to a more manageable $173. All of these deals, and then some, are through REI.

REI Patagonia jacket deals

Patagonia Houdini Jacket (women's): was $109 now $64 @ REI

Patagonia Houdini Jacket (women's): was $109 now $64 @ REI
I've written endlessly about my love for the ultra-lightweight, wind and weather-resistant Patagonia Houdini. This almost magical just-in-case outer layer packs down small enough to fit in a back pocket yet offers ample warmth and protection from the elements. It's also darn stylish. Plus, 40% off is a great deal. 

View Deal
Patagonia Synchilla Fleece Jacket (women's): was $149 now $73 @ REI

Patagonia Synchilla Fleece Jacket (women's): was $149 now $73 @ REI
A super-cozy Patagonia full-zip fleece for half price? Yes, please! This deal is on the Oatmeal/Blue Bird style, which is just as chic as the full-priced option. Made from a comfy, midweight, double-sided fleece material, you may never take this thing off, and that's okay! It's got three zippered pockets for good measure and elastic bindings at the hem and cuffs. 

View Deal
Patagonia Down Sweater (men's): was $279 now $138 @ REI

Patagonia Down Sweater (men's): was $279 now $138 @ REI
The Patagonia Down Sweater utilizes 800-fill goose down for maximum insulating power and is treated with a Durable Water Repellent (DWR) to keep wind and light precipitation at bay. One of the best cold-weather puffers for under $300 is an absolute steal at half price. If your size is available, I recommend snagging one now. This deal won't last.

View Deal
Patagonia Classic Retro-X Fleece (women's): was $229 now $159 @ REI

Patagonia Classic Retro-X Fleece (women's): was $229 now $159 @ REI
This heavyweight, old-school-style Patagonia fleece jacket sports a funky-fresh nature pattern and boasts excellent resistance to wind and frigid temps. For added comfort, the inside has a brushed, moisture-wicking liner — the outside, of course, is a thick, plush fleece. Three zippered pockets adorn the front. 

View Deal
Patagonia Powder Town Jacket (men's): was $349 now $173 @ REI

Patagonia Powder Town Jacket (men's): was $349 now $173 @ REI
I may be starting to sound like a broken record, but this is another super-solid price for an incredibly high-quality piece of technical outerwear. The Patagonia Powder Town Jacket is a staple amongst hardcore ski and snowboarders, with no shortage of snow and moisture-blocking, body-insulating features. Grab one for half off before you regret it.  

View Deal

With spring on its way, deals abound on outerwear and apparel. For example, Amazon has a wide range of Sketchers marked down considerably.  lululemon is also having an epic "we made too much" sale, and you can still find some great bargains during the Carhartt end-of-winter sale

Category
Arrow
Arrow
Back to Athletic Shoes
Brand
Arrow
Colour
Arrow
Gender
Arrow
Price
Arrow
Any Price
Showing 10 of 12,058 deals
Filters
Arrow
Nike Pegasus 40
1
Nike Men's Pegasus 40 Road...
NIKE
$130
View Deal
Brooks Glycerin 20
(Black)
2
Brooks Men's Glycerin 20...
Amazon
$160
View Deal
New Balance Fresh Foam X 1080v13
Our Review
3
New Balance Women's Fresh...
REI.com
View Deal
New Balance Fresh Foam X 1080v13
Our Review
4
New Balance Fresh Foam X...
Backcountry.com
$164.95
View Deal
New Balance Fresh Foam X 1080v13
Our Review
5
New Balance Kids Fresh Foam x...
Mytheresa
View Deal
Adidas UltraBoost Light
6
adidas ULTRABOOST LIGHT C.RDY...
Adidas US
$200
View Deal
Adidas UltraBoost Light
7
adidas Running Ultraboost...
Zappos
$190
View Deal
Adidas UltraBoost Light
(Black Women)
8
adidas Running Ultraboost...
ASOS (USA)
$190
View Deal
Nike Pegasus 40
(Black Women)
9
Nike Women's Zoom Pegasus 40...
Macy's
View Deal
Brooks Glycerin 20
(Grey Men)
10
Brooks Men's Glycerin...
Famous Footwear
$159.99
View Deal
Load more deals