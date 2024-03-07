Huge REI sale takes up to 50% off Patagonia jackets — 5 deals I'd buy right now

I write about outerwear for a living, and the deals don't get much better than this. REI — one of my favorite outdoor retailers for high-tech clothing — is having an enormous sale on Patagonia jackets. And some of the brand's best models are up to 50% off. Here's what I recommend buying.

Women's Patagonia Houdini Jackets are 40% off or just $64. Full-zip Patagonia fleeces are only $73, and Patagonia ski jackets are half off, knocking the price down to a more manageable $173. All of these deals, and then some, are through REI.

REI Patagonia jacket deals

Patagonia Houdini Jacket (women's): was $109 now $64 @ REI

I've written endlessly about my love for the ultra-lightweight, wind and weather-resistant Patagonia Houdini. This almost magical just-in-case outer layer packs down small enough to fit in a back pocket yet offers ample warmth and protection from the elements. It's also darn stylish. Plus, 40% off is a great deal.

Patagonia Synchilla Fleece Jacket (women's): was $149 now $73 @ REI

A super-cozy Patagonia full-zip fleece for half price? Yes, please! This deal is on the Oatmeal/Blue Bird style, which is just as chic as the full-priced option. Made from a comfy, midweight, double-sided fleece material, you may never take this thing off, and that's okay! It's got three zippered pockets for good measure and elastic bindings at the hem and cuffs.

Patagonia Down Sweater (men's): was $279 now $138 @ REI

The Patagonia Down Sweater utilizes 800-fill goose down for maximum insulating power and is treated with a Durable Water Repellent (DWR) to keep wind and light precipitation at bay. One of the best cold-weather puffers for under $300 is an absolute steal at half price. If your size is available, I recommend snagging one now. This deal won't last.

Patagonia Classic Retro-X Fleece (women's): was $229 now $159 @ REI

This heavyweight, old-school-style Patagonia fleece jacket sports a funky-fresh nature pattern and boasts excellent resistance to wind and frigid temps. For added comfort, the inside has a brushed, moisture-wicking liner — the outside, of course, is a thick, plush fleece. Three zippered pockets adorn the front.

Patagonia Powder Town Jacket (men's): was $349 now $173 @ REI

I may be starting to sound like a broken record, but this is another super-solid price for an incredibly high-quality piece of technical outerwear. The Patagonia Powder Town Jacket is a staple amongst hardcore ski and snowboarders, with no shortage of snow and moisture-blocking, body-insulating features. Grab one for half off before you regret it.

With spring on its way, deals abound on outerwear and apparel. For example, Amazon has a wide range of Sketchers marked down considerably. lululemon is also having an epic "we made too much" sale, and you can still find some great bargains during the Carhartt end-of-winter sale.