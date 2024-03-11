Garmin is having a massive smartwatch sale — 3 deals I'd buy right now

Garmin Forerunner 955 Solar: was $599 now $499 @ Garmin

The Forerunner 955 has similarly been updated to the Forerunner 965 but remains a solid tracker with plenty to offer, especially for hardcore athletes. As the name suggests, the 955 Solar edition has a sunlight-absorbing face that can keep the device going for up to 20 days in smartwatch mode. Regarding specs and features, the 955 has more in common with the 965 than not. Again, the main thing you sacrifice with the older model is a brighter AMOLED screen. If you can live with that, this is a hell of a deal.

