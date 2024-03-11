Garmin is having a massive smartwatch sale — 3 deals I'd buy right now

By Dan Bracaglia
published

Save up to 25% off popular models

Garmin Forerunner 955 Solar.
(Image credit: Future)

It’s no secret that Garmin makes some of the best smartwatches for athletes, from the entry-level Forerunner 55 — the best running watch for beginners — to the flagship, Forerunner 900 series for hardcore triathletes. It’s also no secret that Garmin is having a massive sale right now. Here are three smartwatch deals I recommend. 

The easy-to-use, entry-level Garmin Forerunner 55 is on sale for just $149 at Amazon, the midrange Forerunner 255 Music is $299 at Garmin, and the high-end Forerunner 955 Solar is on sale for $499 at Garmin, a savings of $100. All deals can be found at Garmin or Amazon. 

Garmin smartwatch sale 

Garmin Forerunner 55: was $199 now $149 @ Amazon The most affordable Forerunner model is an excellent option for folks just starting their fitness journey.“This is a watch that’s focused on helping the novice learn how to train and rest appropriately,” we note in our Forerunner 55 review. Outside of exercise and recovery tools, there’s not much by way of smartwatch features. However, the 55 does boast a bright screen, easy-to-digest stats and excellent battery life in a comfy-to-wear package.&nbsp; Price check: $169 @ Garmin

Garmin Forerunner 255 Music: was $399 now $299 The Forerunner 255 was recently replaced by the Forerunner 265 — &nbsp;the best Garmin watch on the market today — but remains a competent fitness tracker. This deal is on the 255 Music edition, which comes with onboard storage for downloading tunes. You don’t get the bright AMOLED screen found on its successor, but the 255 still sports a bright enough display for daytime viewing. Screen aside, features and specs are mostly a match with the 265, making this deal all the more tempting.&nbsp; Price check: $299 @ Amazon

Garmin Forerunner 955 Solar: was $599 now $499 @ GarminPrice check: $499 @ Amazon

The Forerunner 955 has similarly been updated to the Forerunner 965 but remains a solid tracker with plenty to offer, especially for hardcore athletes. As the name suggests, the 955 Solar edition has a sunlight-absorbing face that can keep the device going for up to 20 days in smartwatch mode. Regarding specs and features, the 955 has more in common with the 965 than not. Again, the main thing you sacrifice with the older model is a brighter AMOLED screen. If you can live with that, this is a hell of a deal. 
Price check: $499 @ Amazon

Looking for other great deals? REI is in the middle of a massive outerwear sale with Patagonia jackets 50% off. Sketchers are having an enormous Amazon sale and so are Adidas — deals for the latter start at just $6

Dan Bracaglia
Senior Writer, Fitness & Wearables

Dan Bracaglia covers fitness and consumer technology with an emphasis on wearables for Tom's Guide. Based in the US Pacific Northwest, Dan is an avid outdoor adventurer who dabbles in everything from kayaking to snowboarding, but he most enjoys exploring the cities and mountains with his small pup, Belvedere. Dan is currently training to climb some of Washington State's tallest peaks. He's also a big photography nerd. 