Massive Adidas sale at Amazon — here's the best deals from $6
Save up to 50% now
There are less than 10 days left till the start of spring. If you need to revamp your wardrobe, now is the time. Amazon just kicked off a massive spring sale on Adidas apparel, sneakers, and accessories.
After discount, Adidas gear is on sale from $6 at Amazon. The sale includes running shorts from $6, jerseys from $19, sports bras from $9, and accessories from $11. Below I've rounded up five of the best deals you can get right now.
Quick Links
- shop the entire Adidas sale from $6
- Adidas Men's Run It Shorts: was $30 now $6
- Adidas Training Support Bra: was $45 now $9
- Adidas Men's Entrada 22 Jersey: was $25 now $19
- Adidas Crossbody Water Bottle Sling: was $30 now $19
- Adidas Terrex AX4 Hiking Shoe: was $120 now $80
Adidas sale
Adidas Men's Run It Shorts: was $30 now $6 @ Amazon
These drawstring shorts offer the right mix of loose and snug so you can wear them out for a walk or to the gym. Moisture-absorbing AeroReady tech helps you stay dry and focused while the mesh inner briefs provide breathable support.
Adidas Training Support Bra: was $45 now $9 @ Amazon
The Adidas Sports Bra provides different levels of support for all bodies and sizes. Its targeted mesh panels increase airflow for cool relief as the heat builds. Sleek adiflex has a slick, cool-to-the-touch feel meanwhile AeroReady technology is there to help you stay dry and comfortable without any chafing.
Adidas Men's Entrada 22 Jersey: was $25 now $19 @ Amazon
From gym workouts to outdoor runs, this soccer jersey is designed to keep you dry thanks to Adidas' AeroReady technology. The 100% polyester jersey has a v-neckline to ensure it keeps its shape. It's available in various colors and sizes.
Adidas Hydration Crossbody Water Bottle Sling Bag: was $30 now $19 @ Amazon
The Adidas Hydration Crossbody Water Bottle Sling Bag fits 32-ounce and smaller bottles. It features an adjustable shoulder strap, zippered pocket for small items, and a mesh pocket for extra storage.
Adidas Terrex AX4 Hiking Shoe: was $120 now $80 @ Amazon
The Adidas Terrex AX4 hiking shoe is made specifically for outdoor wanderers, using abrasion-resistant overlays to boost durability during rougher terrain. The Continental Rubber outsole enhances traction during wet weather and the EVA midsole provides soft cushioning underfoot. You can also find the women's Adidas Terrex AX4 sneaker from $37.
Get the BEST of Tom’s Guide daily right in your inbox: Sign up now!
Upgrade your life with the Tom’s Guide newsletter. Subscribe now for a daily dose of the biggest tech news, lifestyle hacks and hottest deals. Elevate your everyday with our curated analysis and be the first to know about cutting-edge gadgets.
As deals editor at Tom’s Guide, Louis is constantly looking for ways to avoid paying full price for the latest gadgets. With over 10 years of deals-hunting experience, Louis price checks against multiple retailers and searches high and low for the best deals to bring readers. A born-and-bred New Yorker, Louis is also an avid swimmer and marathoner. His work has appeared on Gizmodo, CNET, and Time Out New York.